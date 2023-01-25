Donald J. Munkwitz

Donald Joseph Munkwitz was born on June 6, 1926, in Baldwin Township, WI, to Herman and Catherine (Staab) Munkwitz. Don passed away peacefully at the Baldwin Care Center on January 1, 2023, surrounded by many that he loved after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Don was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Carol, his parents, and his two sisters.

Don attended Clark’s Crossing School in the township of Glenwood. He was a proud, decorated veteran of the United States Army and served in World War II. He married Carol Jancoski on April 11, 1953, at the Glenwood City United Methodist Church parsonage. Don and Carol moved to St. Paul in the 1950’s and raised their family there. After Carol’s death in 2005, Don returned to Glenwood City. Survivors include four daughters and two sons: Ruth (Kevin) Bourlard, Cindy, Jim (Mary), Dennis, Mary (Ed) Gabbert, and Laurie (Tom) Tone; ten grandchildren also survive: Anissa (Ben) Thomas, Shelley Gabriel, Michael Gabriel, Britni (Mike) Welle, Katie Tone, Matt Tone, Jake (Whitney) Munkwitz, Frankie (Tom) Thatcher, Nikki Gabbert, Natalie Gabbert; and five great-grandchildren: Joshua and Rachel Thomas, Emmy, Lucas, and Fulton Welle, with two more on the way. Don is further survived by brother-in-law Art Jancoski, sister-in-law Jean Anderson, many nieces and nephews and friends, and several grand dogs.

Don was a member of the American Legion Curry-Ainsworth Post 168, and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10818. He enjoyed family time and gatherings (especially Christmas and his birthday), attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities and watching his favorite teams—the Hilltoppers, Concordia Golden Bears, MN Twins, and the MN Wild, spending time with dogs, taking road trips, playing cards, dice games, and bingo, listening to polka music, attending meat raffles and enjoying coffee at Norm’s Barber Shop.

Don’s family wishes to thank the staff of Adoray Home Health and Hospice and the staff of the Baldwin Care Center for the excellent care he received.

A family funeral and burial will be held. A gathering celebrating Don’s life will be held on Sunday, January 29th, at the Glenwood City Community Center from noon to 3 p.m.