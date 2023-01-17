Off the Editor’s Desk 1-18-2023

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

2022 top news stories

With the help of Fox News and the Associated Press I would like to put forward their list of top news stories of last year, with my comment following:

Covid-Pandemic enters year 3. How many have died from the vaccine?

2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Chair of the Winter Olympics Athletes’ Commission warn competitors they need to be “responsible of when they speak” out on controversial issues.

Russia Invades Ukraine. War is hell and its been reported that tens of thousands have been killed as the results of this Russian invasion.

Inflation reaches highest level in decades. Prices rise and supply chain of goods suffers. I hit a deer with my Suburban back in July and just got the vehicle out of the body shop last week. Took that long to get the parts.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard face off in court. Millions watch on TV, but who cares?

Uvalde, Texas School Shooting. There is too much violence on television and on social media.

Supreme Court over turns Roe vs. Wade. Let the states decide.

January 6th Committee hearings. We will have more hearings, but Biden will be the target.

FBI raids Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. We will see more of these with Biden’s name being on the warrant.

Boris Jonson resigns. Too bad, I liked the guy as Prime Minister, very colorful.

Queen Elizabeth dies and the world mourns. 64 year old Prince Charles becomes king.

Hurricanes Fiona and Ian wreak havoc. Mother Nature at her worst and we need to be prepared.

The World Cup. It took place in a Middle East Country where most everything is banned including Wisconsin beer.

Elon Musk buys Twitter. He paid $44 Billion dollars and now we are finding how much censorship was taking place with all the fake news, lies that we as gullible citizens were being fed. Great Job, Elon, and thank you.

Republicans take the House. We are going to see more investigations and I hope we will see a congress that we can trust and put us back on a budget and reduce our $31 trillion debt. However, the Republicans did not get as many seats as they thought they would. It makes me feel that a great many voters like the access they have to the government checkbook.

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton