Keith E. Nelson, “Tiny”, age 70, of Boyceville, WI passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2022.

Keith was born on November 18, 1952 to Joy Stanley and Lucille (Morgan) Nelson in St. Paul, Minnesota. The family moved to Glenwood City, April of 1966. He attended Glenwood City School graduating in 1970.

Keith loved his red pickup truck with Taz on the hood. Enjoyed deer hunting with family and friends in his younger years. He was a great cook and baker like his mom and even attended culinary school in early 2000s. He worked as a cook in multiple places. He dabbled in woodworking like his dad. He loved to grow a big vegetable garden and canned and dehydrated. He shared his fruits of labor with all. He drove semi-truck for a time. He enjoyed going to Packer games and/or watching them with his brother, and of course he enjoyed teasing everyone, his little sister most of all about everything!

Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Lucille Nelson of Glenwood City, WI and Joy Stanley Nelson of St. Paul MN, brothers Vernon L. and Ron H. Nelson.

He is survived by his sister, Cheryl (Loren) Davis of Minneapolis, MN; niece Nicole (Andy) DeMar of Downing; nephew Ron (Kari) Nelson of Balsam Lake WI; Great-nieces Josie and Jessie DeMar, McKenna and Kya Nelson, many cousins and great friends.

A celebration of Keith’s life will be held at a later date.