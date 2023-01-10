Lorraine Dolores Trulen passed into heaven on January 3, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born on April 7, 1931 to Daniel and Suzie Sirotiak in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Lorraine lived on a farm in Connersville Wisconsin and graduated from Boyceville High School, class of 1948. She moved to Minneapolis and worked at Donaldson’s and Connley Cartage where she met and later married Robert L. Trulen on April 3, 1954. Together they raised their 5 kids in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. She spent the last years of her life at Ecumen in North Branch Minnesota.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Trulen, parents Daniel and Suzie Sirotiak, sister Marian and brother in law Vernon Formoe, brothers Leonard and Douglas Sirotiak, and brother in law Selmer Hanson.

She is survived by sisters Arlene (Bob) Peterson, Doris Hanson, brother Donald (Myrna) Sirotiak, children, Robert (Patti) Trulen, Brenda (Keith) Orner, Wendy Morrisette, Randy (Diane) Trulen, Heidi (Steve) Thayer; grandchildren Kevin, Emily, Joe, Drew, Elena, Zachary, Seth, Trent; and great grandchildren Aidan, Benjamin, Jack, Abby, and Lucas.

We celebrated her life 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 13600 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie, MN 55344. Visitation was one hour prior to service at church. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

Special thanks to all the staff at Ecumen North Branch and Ecumen Hospice of North Branch for all the compassion and wonderful care they provided.

Arrangements by the Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, MN. Condolences may be expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com