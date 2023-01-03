Lorraine W. Schouten, age 90, of Emerald, WI. Died Wednesday December 28, 2022 at the Parkview Nursing Home in Woodville, WI.

Lorraine was born December 26, 1932 in Boyceville, WI to Stanley and Frances (Pasko) Dobosz. She was the third of five children and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1951. Shortly after high school Lorraine met her sweetheart in Ken Schouten and they married on February 8, 1952 in the middle of a snow storm.

They were blessed with 5 children and they made their home in rural Emerald/ Glenwood City area.

She had many jobs with raising her children. She worked at New Richmond Industries from 1973 to 1981, managed the Horseman’s Bar from 1982 to 1986 and at the American Heritage Care Center from 1987 to 1990 and retiring from the Office of Aging in New Richmond from 1994 to 1996.

In her spare time she was very busy helping Ken with the horses. They had riding horses and then movied into raising Percheron draft horses. They attended many county and state fairs, where they made many friends in the draft horse family.

Lorraine was also instrumental in the annual “Horsin’ Around Days” in Emerald. Ken may have been the “PR”, but Lorraine was the “Boss Lady”.

Her greatest virtue was her patience and we all know that Ken tried her patience. With Ken there was never a dull moment and she had to “speak her peace” and that she did.

She enjoyed traveling with her sisters, She also loved gardening and canning vegetables. She made a mean batch of dill pickles. Family was important to Lorraine, she loved spending time with children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents Stanley and Frances, husband Ken, In laws Jake and Dagmar Schouten, Son Mike, Sister Delores, brother George, and 3 great grandchildren.

Lorraine is survived by children Jeff (Carol), Linda (Tim) Klinger, Todd and Jon(Kim), grandchildren Jennifer, Jeremy, Jodi(Tony), Laura (Ty), Brad (Shelby) Michael and Sara.

Great grandchildren Jenna, Austin, Hadley, Tessa, Novarain, Johanna, Jordan and Journey.

Sisters Janice and Hedy, Sisters and brothers in law Karen (Bob) and Jerry (Deb). She is further survived by nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Holy Cross Luther Church with Reverend Jonathan Zielske officiating. Interment of cremains will be in the Greenwood Cemetery Emerald, WI. Friends may call on Monday January 2, 2023 from 4 to 7 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI and one hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City is assisting the family with arrangements.