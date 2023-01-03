Alice Mae Tuttle, age 75, of Glenwood City, WI passed away December 24, 2022, from complications of a stroke at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center. Alice was born October 27, 1947 in Menomonie, WI, to Edward and Virginia (Brehm) Engebretson of Boyceville.

She attended school in Boyceville where she graduated. Alice received a Associated Degree in Cosmetology from the Eau Claire School of Cosmetology. Alice worked for several years in a beauty shop in Glenwood City where she met the love of her life, Wesley Tuttle and they married March 29, 1969.

Alice was a regular face, in downtown Glenwood City, where she worked at the local grocery store. She was known for her soft personality and big heart.

Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Wesley, parents Edward and Virginia and brother Lowell Engebretson.

Alice is survived by Daughter Jodi (Wally) Jenson, Sons; Warren (Megan) Tuttle and Darren (Shannon) Tuttle, five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren. Sister: Judy (Monty) Bygd. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Father John Long presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. John’s Church.

Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City is assisting the family with arrangements.