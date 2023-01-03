A review of the top news headlines for January, February, and March 2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

JANUARY

January 5: DC ACCEPTS OPIOID SETTLEMENT OF $1.25 MILLION: The Dunn County Board has accepted a settlement of $1.25 million to cover expenditures related to the opioid epidemic as part of claims against the three largest pharmaceutical distributors and Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiary companies.

A TEAM TITLE AND AN INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP FOR GC: The Glenwood City wrestlers won the Division 3 (small school) championship and finished ninth overall out of 41 schools at this year’s Northern Badger Wrestling Classic held December 29 and 30 at River Falls High School

DC PR&D APPROVES VARIANCE FOR BARTZ PROPERTY IN TOWN OF NEW HAVEN: The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee has approved a variance for subdividing a property in the Town of New Haven that waives the requirement for 10,000 contiguous square feet two feet above the floodplain.

Mark and Renee Bartz own 160 acres in the Town of New Haven, which is unzoned, and have applied for a variance to create a 1.82 acre parcel to split off the house and buildings while the rest of the property would remain as farmland.

January 12: BOYCEVILLE SUBSTITUTE TEACHER CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A substitute teacher, Mark G. Mastalir, age 62, of Menomonie in the Boyceville school district has been charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in connection with an incident involving a student. He was scheduled for an initial appearance in Dunn County Circuit Court on January 4.

EIGHT TO VIE FOR THREE OPEN SEATS ON GC SCHOOL BOARD: Interest to serve on the Glenwood City School District’s Board of Education appears to be high as eight individuals filed candidacy papers by the January 4 deadline for the three open seatsthat are up for election this spring.

Current incumbents Steve Davis and Sally Standaert are being challenged by Chuckie DeSmith, Amy Dopkins, Cindy Drury, Carrie Klatt, Nicole Miller and Nate Simmons.

2022 MISS RODEO WI IS A LOCAL YOUNG LADY, JESSICA MOOR: Jessica Moor was crowned the Lady-in-Waiting for Miss Rodeo Wisconsin back in August of 2021 at the Saint Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo, held annually in Glenwood City, WI. Jessica is a graduate of Baldwin-Woodville High School and completing her final semester at the University of Wisconsin – River Falls.

January 19: BOYCEVILLE AMBULANCE DISTRICT BOARD FACING HOSTILITIES: The Boyceville Community Ambulance District Board is facing a situation that is volatile and hostile. Leadership of the Boyceville Ambulance service was in question and much debate and accusations, including resignation demenads and threats received were discussed at the meeting.

Also the fact that many of the EMT’s had resigned over all the problems have left many community members feeling concerned with the lack of staffing availabe during an emergency

LIVELY DEBATE OVER WHO GETS THE KEYS TO THE NEW POLICE STATION: A debate surfaced at the first regular City Council Meeting in the new Municipal Building Monday night over who will control the keys to the new facility, especially the keys to the police station which is housed within the new structure.

Police Chief Darwin addressed the Council about the key issue and stated that he alone, as Police Chief, should have control of all keys for the Police Department. He cited regulations from the County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal authorities on keeping items and evidence in the hands of police officials secured and out of public view.

Mayor Larson set a special Council meeting for next Monday in an attempt to get answers and solve the issue.

GLENWOOD CITY DECA SENDING FIVE TO STATE: Emma Lamb, Payten Knops, Hayley Klasse, Lindsey Bazille, and Alyssa Fouks will all compete in the state DECA competition which is slated for February 22-24th in Lake Geneva. All five of Glenwood City’s competitors will be vying for an opportunity to qualify for Nationals.

January 26: WIS. COMMISSIONER OF RAILROADS ORDERS AUTOMATIC FLASHING LIGHTS WITH GATES AT WILSON STREET CROSSING: Following an investigation on whether warning devices are adequate for Union Pacific Railroad, the Wisconsin Commissioner of Railroads has ordered automatic flashing lights with gates be installed at the Wilson Street crossing in the Village of Wilson.

GLENWOOD CITY TO RE-KEY NEW MUNICIPAL BUILDING: The police department will have sole key rights to the police station, and after the council learned that the new keys and key FOB were the same as the keys to the old Community Center and other city property, they quickly made a motion to hire a Lock Smith to get that changed because the council felt that too many people may have keys to the old Community Center.

FIRE DESTROYS LARGE SHED IN BALDWIN TOWNSHIP: Fire early Monday Morning, January 24th destroyed a large poleshed type building on the Taylor Manor property at 982 County Road D, just south of County Road E in Baldwin Township.

FEBRUARY:

February 2: BOYCEVILLE SCHOOL BOARD MOVES TO ADOPT CDC’S FIVE PLUS FIVE PLAN: With positive COVID cases and close contacts on the rise in recent weeks throughout area communities and school districts, concerns on how to deal with the virus and what mitigation steps might and should be taken filled a large portion of the Boyceville Board of Education’s January 12 meeting. It was decided to go with the CDC’s plan: the Five Plus Five isolation guide which states that when a person tests positive they have to isolate for five days but could return to school or work on the sixth day if they have been fever-free for a 24-hour period without the use of medications and must wear a mask for the second, five-day period.

SCC POPULATION SHOWS BIG INCREASE, DUNN CO. UP: Population figures from the 2020 census shows that St. Croix County gained over 9,000 residents in the last ten years.

The 2020 figure puts the population of St. Croix County at 93,536 up from 84,345, a gain of 9191.

Dunn County showed a gain of some 1,583 people putting its population at 45,440.

DC FACILITIES COMMITTEE TO CONSIDER ALLOWING CAMPING IN COUNTY PARK: The Dunn County Facilities Committee plans to take a closer look at whether Dunn County should allow camping in county parks. Currently Myron Park, on the Red Cedar River near Sand Creek, is the only county park with campsites.

February 9: 2021-2022 DUNN-ST. CROIX WRESTLING CHAMPIONS: Glenwood City won its first Dunn-St. Croix wrestling championship since 2010 when it defeated rival Boyceville 40-39 at home Thursday, January 27 to finish unbeaten in conference duals with a 4-0 record

ST. CROIX COUNTY BOARD NARROWLY DEFEATS RESOLUTION TO BORROW $90 MILLION FOR GOVERNMENT CENTER: The St. Croix County Board has rejected a resolution approving the sale of $90 million in general obligation bonds to fund an expansion and remodeling of the government center and to refinance debt.

The vote on the resolution was 13 “yes” to six “no” at the county board’s February 1 meeting.

GC SCHOOL BOARD HEARS RESULTS OF GRADUATION SURVEY: Glenwood City Superintendent of Schools Tim Johnson sent out a graduation survey, to current ninth, tenth and 11th grade parents to inquiry about their preferences for about the day and weekend for the district’s 2023 graduation ceremony.

Johnson noted that 30 of the respondents did not want the ceremony held on Memorial Day weekend. He noted that a large majority of the respondents (74) wanted to keep graduation on Saturday morning with about 46 respondents preferring to hold the ceremony the weekend prior to the Memorial Day holiday.

Johnson told members that the calendar has not yet been finalized.

February 16: BOYCEVILLE RESIDENT SENTENCED TO 5 YEARS IN PRISON ON DRUG CHARGES: Franklin J. Bignell of Boyceville has been sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

DR. KETOLA TAKES TRIP OF A LIFE TIME TO ANTARCTICA: Dr. Randy Ketola, a local resident, and teacher at the Glenwood City High School took a trip of a lifetime.

After being delayed last year due to COVID, Ketola was finally able to check an item off his bucket list with a trip to Antarctica.

BOARD DISCUSSES LOCATION OF EAST STREET SIDEWALK: The Village Board spent some time on a problem with the location of the proposed new sidewalk along East Street to the new Dollar store. East Street is State Highway 79 North.

February 23: TIFFANY TOWN CHAIR PLEADS FOR PEOPLE TO SUPPORT AMBULANCE: Town of Tiffany Chairman, Chuck Siler made an emotional plea during the town’s monthly board meeting on February 14th, requesting people to get involved with the Boyceville Ambulance service. The ambulance service had a number of EMTs resign and now operates with a reduced staff while looking for people to join and take the training to operate the service.

BOYCEVILLE’S CLASS OF 2022 TOP HONOR STUDENTS ANNOUNCED AT BOARD MEETING: Tyler Moy, high school/middle school principal, made the announced that the Boyceville Class of 2022 tri-valedictorians are Libby Bygd, Ella Holden and Shiloh Wheeldon, whom each earned a 4.00 grade point average (GPA). Harper Olson has been named salutatorian.

ELMWOOD WOMAN DIES IN DUNN COUNTY CRASH: Armida Lockwood, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident which occurred on County Road Q near County Road N in Dunn County at approximately 8:24 a.m. February 16. Two other individuals were also injured in the accident.

MARCH

March 2: GLENWOOD CITY SCHOOLS HIRE INTERVENTIONIST: After months of discussion, the Glenwood City Board of Education took action to hire an elementary and middle school interventionist following a closed-door executive session at its February 21 meeting.

Lara Draxler, who has been working the past couple of year’s as a full-time special education aide in the district and recently received her teaching certificate, was tabbed to fill the newly created role as an interventionist.

AREA WRESTLERS MEDAL AT STATE: Boyceville’s Tyler Dormanen (170) brought home a silver medal at the WIAA State wrestling tournament held in Madison Feb. 24-26. First-time state qualifiers Nielson (195) and Klefstad (220) were both eliminated with losses in Thursday evening’s preliminary round while Bialzik (160), who was making his third state appearance, won his February 24 prelim bout only to come away empty handed.

Glendwood City’s Ian Radintz (113) took home a silver medal, while Wyatt Unser wrestling at 106 pounds took home a fifth place medal. Gabe Knops (132) the other GC wrestler that qualified for state came home empty handed.

GOV. EVERS: ANNOUNCES $30 MILLION TO SUPPORT AND STABILIZE EMS IN RURAL COMMUNITIES: During his 2022 State of the State address tonight, Gov. Tony Evers announced a plan to support and stabilize Wisconsin’s emergency medical services (EMS) system across the state with a nearly $30 million investment. The governor’s plan includes efforts to supplement the Funding Assistance Program (FAP), which provides annual grants to all public ambulance service providers, including volunteer fire departments, nonprofits, and counties and municipalities, create a new grant program to help those providers who are not eligible for FAP, and fund a 16 percent reimbursement rate increase for private and municipal ambulance providers for emergency medical transportation.

March 9: SON OF WWII VETERAN VISITS GLENWOOD CITY TO HONOR ELLEN AINSWORTH: The son, Keith Giddens, of a World War II veteran who credits Ellen Ainsworth with saving his father’s life in 1944 during the Battle of Anzio has visited Glenwood City to honor her memory.

He visited Glenwood City March 1 and told some of his father’s story at the Glenwood Area Historical Society Museum.

ST. CROIX COUNTY BOARD APPROVES $80 MILLION FOR GOVERNMENT CENTER PROJECT: The St. Croix County Board has approved issuing $80 million in general obligation bonds to fund the expansion and remodeling project of the government center on Carmichael Road in Hudson.

The resolution to issue general obligation bonds for the government center project was “repackaged” after the St. Croix County Board’s vote last month to reject the resolution.

March 16: VILLAGE BOARD GETS UPDATE ON BROADBAND IMPROVEMENT PROJECT: Tim Kusilek of NextGen appeared before the Village Board at their regular monthly meeting Monday evening, March 14. He informed the board that his firm “got the grant.”

Construction should start by mid May, but he noted that they would be doing Downing first. He said construction would take three to four months. He was asked what would the cost be to village residents to hook up to the new system? He told the board that the usual cost for hookup is $200.00 by he hoped that during construction the cost could be $50.00

SPRING BREAK PART OF 2022-23 CALENDAR APPROVED BY GLENWOOD CITY SCHOOL BOARD: Following a few months of discussion, input from district parents and a few tweaks, the Glenwood City Board of Education officially adopted the 2022-23 school calendar during its March 14 meeting.

Next year’s calendar features a week-long Spring break which is slated for March 13-17.

BHS SCIENCE OLYMPIAD SETS REGIONAL TEAM SCORING RECORD, EARNS RUNNER-UP TROPHY: Boyceville’s High School Science Olympiad team finished as the Science Olympiad West Regional Runner-Up team on Saturday, earning medals in 22 events and scoring a team record low 39 points, breaking the previous team record of 40 points set in 2019.

March 23: BOYCEVILLE AMBULANCE DISTRICT FORMS COMMITTEE TO EXPLORE MERGER OF BOYCEVILLE AND COLFAX: The Boyceville Community Ambulance District Board of Directors has approved forming a committee to explore the possibility of a merger between the Boyceville ambulance service and the Colfax ambulance service.

Wayne Dow, director of the Boyceville ambulance service, has been discussing the possibility of combining the two services with Don Knutson, director of the Colfax Rescue Squad,.

During the two meetings, a possible budget was discussed along with how the combined service might operate, he said.

CITY TO SEEK FUNDING TO REBUILD 320TH STREET: The Glenwood City Common Council gave its approval at it March 21 meeting for Cedar Corporation to begin the process to seek funds through the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) to help rebuild 320th Street on the City’s east side.

320th Street runs between State Road 170 and County Road G and borders the west side of the Glenwood City School District. The road is heavily used to serve the Glenwood City Elementary and the district’s bus and maintenance garages as well as local travelers.

Greg Adams of Cedar Corporation was on hand to explain funding for 320th Street which would be applied for through the Wisconsin DOT Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

March 30: BOOTH AND SIMMONS NAMED TOP HONOR STUDENTS FOR GLENWOOD CITY CLASS OF 2022: Marcy Burch, high school/middle school principal announced that Brendan Booth has been named valedictorian and Isabella Simmons salutatorian of Glenwood City High School’s Class of 2022.

MANY CONTESTS NOTED IN LOCAL ELECTIONS NEXT TUESDAY: There are many contests for local municipality and school board seats in this area at next Tuesday’s general election.

In a highly contested race in Glenwood City, there are six people are on the ballot for the three open seats on the Glenwood City School Board.