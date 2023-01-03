2022: A Year in Review: 2022 top headlines from January, February, and March

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The Colfax Messenger began publishing in April of 1897, and 126 years later, the Messenger is still publishing one issue every week.

Here is a look back at the headlines from 2022.

January 5, 2022

Matt Kendziera, national program specialist for Fierce Freedom out of Eau Claire, spoke to English classes at Colfax High School December 15 about human trafficking as part of the “Worth It” program, which helps students understand what human trafficking is and how to prevent it.

The Colfax Village Board has now approved hunting at the Colfax Solid Waste & Recycling site on a permanent basis after approving it temporarily for the gun deer season in November.

After meeting twice a month since the Colfax Village Board first started holding meetings more than one hundred years ago, the village board has approved meeting on a trial basis throughout 2022 once a month on the second Monday instead of twice a month on the second and fourth Monday.

January 12, 2022

Of the 29 supervisory districts on the Dunn County Board, seven districts will have two candidates in the April 5 election.

Four candidates have filed nomination papers for two positions on the Colfax Board of Education, and three incumbents have filed nomination papers for three positions on the Colfax Village Board in the April election.

Five candidates filed nomination papers for three positions on the Elk Mound Village Board for the April election, and two candidates have filed nomination papers for two positions on the Elk Mound Board of Education.

The Elk Mound Village Board has authorized the purchase of a laptop computer for the village clerk-treasurer’s office at a cost not to exceed $700.

January 19, 2022

After approving one meeting each month instead of two on a one-year trial basis at the December 27 meeting, the Colfax Village Board has now gone back to two meetings each month. The issue is what state statute allows regarding a change in pay for village board members, said Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer. One of the resolutions approved by the village board changed the pay from $20 for each of two meetings to $40 for one meeting. Under state statute, village board members cannot change the compensation for trustees until after their term expires.

Members of the Wisconsin National Guard will be trained as Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) to take care of post-acute care patients who have been transferred to a nursing home as a way to open up hospital beds during a surge of COVID-19 cases. There has been a 70 percent increase in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks. Omicron is now the dominant variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Dunn County Community Resources and Tourism Committee is considering an application form that Internet Service Providers could use to apply for county financial support on broadband grant applications to the state. The state of Wisconsin has made $200 million in federal funds available as grants for the expansion of broadband Internet access.

January 26, 2022

The Colfax Board of Education has approved renewing the wrestling cooperative with Bloomer for another two years.

Students and staff in the Elk Mound school district are now able to use the new middle school gymnasium and the new high school weight room and band room. Voters approved a $15 million referendum in April of 2020.

The Dunn County Board has decided against declaring a state of emergency that would apply to county employees, buildings and facilities in relation to the current surge of COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

The Elk Mound Village Board is expected to consider whether the village should start the third phase of planning this year for the reduction of phosphorus discharge from the village’s wastewater treatment plant. The state Department of Natural Resources has set a phosphorus limit of .075 milligrams per liter for Elk Mound.

February 2, 2022

Instead of the Village of Colfax paying $40,000 toward a $1.6 million project to stabilize the Red Cedar River bank so the river does not wash out the wastewater treatment lagoons, the village is now in the position of paying $540,000 for a $2.6 million project.

The Colfax Community Fire Department, along with equipment from fire departments in Boyceville, Sand Creek, Menomonie and New Auburn, responded to a barn fire in the early morning hours of January 25 at Otter Creek Farm in the Town of Otter Creek.

Since Lumen Technologies/ CenturyLink does not want to work with Dunn County on conveying utility rights for the county Highway H project, the Dunn County Highway Committee has authorized using the condemnation process.

The Dunn County Facilities Committee plans to take a closer look at whether Dunn County should allow camping in county parks.

February 9, 2022

The Dunn County Department of Health is no longer doing contact tracing for those who may have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The Menomonie Area Senior Center/Shirley Doane Senior Center is planning to offer adult day services soon for people with dementia.

Although the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin was down to 4,781 on February 3, which is much less than the 18,000 cases in one day a few weeks ago, the rate of transmission is still critically high. All 72 counties in Wisconsin are listed as having critically high transmission, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

February 16, 2022

The Elk Mound Village Board has approved contracting with Davy Engineering to complete a phosphorus limit preliminary compliance plan at a cost not to exceed $15,000.

The Dunn County Highway Committee has approved a two-week search for a new highway commissioner. A two-week search would be better than 30 days with the April election coming up and then the possible reshuffling of the highway committee, said Kelly McCullough, county board supervisor from Menomonie and chair of the highway committee.

Colfax senior Luke Blanchard won the 152 pound regional championship while freshmen teammate and fellow Colfax wrestler Ayden Anderson finished second in the 106 pound competition at the WIAA Division 2 regional wrestling tournament at Neillsville February 12. Each has earned a spot in the WIAA Division 2 Individual Sectional to be held at Amery High School February 19.

February 23, 2022

Colfax Senior Emilee Burcham-Scofield has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball next year at Division 3 Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.

Wayne May, publisher of “Ancient American” magazine, will be doing a presentation March 5 at the Colfax Municipal Building on “Mound Builders of North America.”

As of the day of the Colfax Board of Education’s February 14 meeting, there were zero active cases of COVID-19 in the school district.

“It was shameful,” said Jaclyn Ackerlund. Two Colfax Board of Education members, Ackerlund and Ken Neuburg, who attended the Wisconsin Association of School Board’s delegate assembly in January, say the reaction of some attendees to the resolution on developing curriculum and professional training pertaining to the culture of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders was unexpected, perplexing and embarrassing.

The Colfax Village Board has approved two resolutions that will allow the village to proceed with supplying an additional $600,000 toward the rip-rap project on the Red Cedar River to protect the wastewater treatment lagoons.

The Colfax school district has received $431,000 in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) related to the COVID-19 pandemic and is eligible for another $780,000.

March 2, 2022

After pausing in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colfax FFA Alumni

farm Toy Show returned to Colfax High School on Sunday, February 27.

The Colfax Commercial Club has awarded the J.D. Simons Community Volunteer Award for 2021 to Annie Jenson, a Colfax resident and the owner of A Little Slice of Italy in Colfax.

In spite of some setbacks, the construction projects authorized by a $15 million referendum question approved in April of 2021 in the Elk Mound school district are “on track.”

The 2021-22 Colfax girls’ basketball team, coached by Courtney Sarauer, are the Dunn-St. Croix Conference champions. This is their fourth consecutive D-SC conference champions title.

The Dunn County Zoning Board of Adjustment has denied an appeal by the Barn at Copper Creek in the Town of Sherman to operate a restaurant and tavern under a special exception permit issued for an agricultural zoning district.

March 9, 2022

Over the past 20 years, the Colfax Municipal Building Restoration Group has collected and sold 108,004 pounds of aluminum cans — or in other words, a little more than 54 tons of aluminum.

The Dunn County Planning, Resources and Development Committee has approved a preliminary plat for the proposed 62-acre Idella Ridge subdivision in the Town of Menomonie with 26 residential lots. The property is located west of 629th Street a quarter of mile north of U.S. Highway 12. County Highway BB is on the northern boundary.

The Colfax/Elk Mound High School girls’ golf team has won the first place Team Academic All-State gold award in Division 2. The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin announced the 11th annual Team Academic All-State Awards March 2.

March 16, 2022

Following the death of Elk Mound Village President Steven Abraham, the Elk Mound Village Board has appointed Trustee Greg Kipp as village president.

Does your 4-H Club do a dairy promotion for June Dairy Month? Perhaps your church holds an annual chicken dinner every fall? Or maybe your non-profit organization puts together a garage sale? Organizers of Dunn County’s new tourism website are looking for activities, events and business listings to add to the content.

The son of a World War II veteran who credits Ellen Ainsworth with saving his father’s life in 1944 during the Battle of Anzio has visited Glenwood City to honor her memory. Keith Giddens, the author of “Payne City, A personal account from a lone survivor during WWII, a member of the 3rd Infantry Division, 30th Regiment, 3rd Battalion, Co. K” visited the Glenwood Area Historical Society Museum March 1.

The Dunn County Community Resources and Tourism Committee has allocated $100,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in the amount of $60,000 to 24-7 Telcom and $20,000 each to Bloomer Telephone and Mosaic Technologies. The three Internet Service Providers (ISPs) will be applying for broadband expansion grants through the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

March 23, 2022

If all goes according to plan, a group called Friends of the Red Cedar Basin will soon begin gathering signatures by petition to form the Tainter Lake Rehabilitation District.

The Dunn County Board has appointed Dustin Binder as the county’s highway commissioner. Binder, who is the highway department’s engineer, has been working as the interim highway commissioner since former public works director and highway commissioner Jon Sworski resigned October 16, 2021.

This year’s production for the Colfax High School drama club will be “Catch Me If You Can” with performances on March 25, 26 and 27.

The Colfax Village Board has awarded the low bid for the Dunn Street project to Skid Steer Guy LLC out of Mondovi in the amount of $231,411. The bids were opened March 2 and came in higher than expected, said Gareth Shambeau of Ayres Associates.

March 30, 2022

On the outside it looks like a big, boxy pink and purple bus. On the inside, it’s a primary healthcare clinic on wheels. And although there are a number of details to be worked out, Colfax could be the first location where Marshfield Clinic Health System puts its very first mobile primary care unit.

The Colfax Board of Education has approved a cooperative girls’ gymnastics program with Bloomer on a two-year trial basis.

If the state Superintendent of Public Instruction approves the application for a waiver, the first day of school in Colfax next fall will be August 25 instead of September 1.

In spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colfax Public Library experienced a 21 percent increase in circulation from 2020 to 2021, for a total circulation of 34,598, the highest circulation recorded for the last 20 years.