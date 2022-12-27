Doris Lucille Talmage, age 92, of Barron, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.

She was born on May 23, 1930 on a farm northwest of Prairie Farm to Henry and Carrie (Baland) Pederson. She grew up and graduated from Prairie Farm high school.

Doris married George Talmage on Augusat 18, 1948. She started working at FabriTek in Amery in 1962 until 1975. She later worked at Hartzel Manufacturing until retiring at the age of 65.

Doris volunteered 20 plus years at the Barron Senior Center. She also volunteered at the Pioneer Village Museum many years. She loved blue grass music and vacationing with her children. She also enjoyed the yearly family reunion. She was known for her lefsa and potato salad.

She is survived by her children, Ronald (Linda) Talmage of White Bear Lake, MN, Raymond (Carol) Talmage of Boyceville, JoAnn (Richard) Kadinger of Boyceville and Tay (David) Moen of Ridgeland; 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Arlene) Pederson of Boyceville; as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Talmage; brother, Chester Pederson; sisters, Helen Bjugstad and June Pederstuen; and special friend, Jerry Feuerhak.

A funeral service for Doris will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm with Rev. Sara Feld officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at New Haven Cemetery in Connersville.

Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.