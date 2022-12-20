Marian Katherine Stene age 79, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Glenhaven Nursing Home, in Glenwood City, WI. She was born June 21, 1943 to Frank and Katherine (Larson) Cassellius at Amery, WI.

Marian grew up on the family farm and went to Roddis Country School and Glenwood City High School. She played the flute and was a member of the High School Marching Band. Marian graduated in 1961. Like many rural kids at the time, she was also a member of the Bushy Lakers 4H Club.

After graduating from high school, Marian moved to Racine, WI and worked at Johnson’s Wax for several years. During that period she met the love of her life, Jerry Stene. They ultimately were married on May 7th, 1966 in Woodville, WI and settled in New Richmond, WI. They subsequently moved to their hobby farm near Woodville, WI in 1969. She worked at New Richmond Industries, did interior painting, and catering with S & C Catering for several years.

Marian and Jerry loved to dance and twirled around the dance floor in perfect unison. Together, they were graceful dancers.

Marian loved working in her flower gardens, golfing, fishing – especially fishing in Canada, making crafts and playing cards. Her beautiful gardens were notable and enjoyed by many visitors. She was also an active member of the Woodville American Legion Auxiliary for many years.

Marian is survived by her siblings Daniel (LaVon) Cassellius, Nancy Almvig, Jacque (Dan) Brathal, Richard (Rita) Cassellius, Hermie (Joe) Freese, sister-in-law Mary Cassellius, many nieces, nephews, great and great great nephews and nieces, and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Jerry Stene, parents Frank and Katherine Cassellius, sister Kathryn Franklin, brother Keven Cassellius, niece Brenda Cassellius-Wink, and brother-in-law David Almvig.

The family is grateful for the many healthcare professionals at Glenhaven Nursing Home that administered so much help for Marian over the course of several years. Their care was compassionate and appreciated by Marian’s family.

A Celebration of Life for Marian will be from 2-4:30 p.m. with words of remembrance starting at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton Ave, Baldwin WI.

Services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, 715-684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com