Phyllis Ann Sarauer, 94, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Dove Assisted Living, Bloomer. She was born March 29, 1928, in Colfax to Ernest and Rena (Eytcheson) Cardin. She graduated from Colfax High School in 1946 and worked for Dr. O.M. Fellon.

Phyllis married Emil Sarauer June 15, 1948, to become a farmer’s wife. They had five children, Dennis, Julie, Jean, Glenn, and Karen. After raising hogs and chickens, they operated the Bloomer Bowling Alley before they became dairy farmers.

Upon retirement, Phyllis sang with the Resurrection Singers at St. Paul’s Catholic Church and Red Cedar Sounds, was a member of the Bloomer Garden Club (known as the “Flower lady”), participating to the state level, and Bloomer Woman’s Club. She loved playing piano, watching and identifying birds and gardening at her home in Bloomer. She planned many of her class reunions over the years until they were unable to come any more.

Phyllis is survived by her five children, Dennis (Diane) Sarauer of Holcombe, Julie (Larry) Geissler of Tilden, Jean McIlquham of Jim Falls, Glenn Sarauer of Bloomer, and Karen O. Geissler of Eau Claire; 19 grandchildren, Kevin (Jessie) Sarauer and Lori (Modesto) Chavez; Anita (Randy) LaFaive, Tammy Swoboda, Wendi (Jason) King and Bobbie (Jeremy) Stouffer; Lisa (Nate) Forster, Russel (Mary) McIlquham, Denise (Seth) Eder; Monica (Curtis) Dachel, Rebecca Sarauer, Bryan (Jade) Sarauer, Brent Sarauer; Dr. Jacqueline Geissler (Evan Tepper), Chad Geissler, Steven (Christine) Geissler, Andy Geissler, Bridget Geissler, Megan Geissler (Laura Anderson); 39 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren, brother-in-law, Kenneth Sarauer; and by many nieces, and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Emil; parents, Ernest and Rena Cardin; brother, Norman Cardin; sister, Ona; and brother-in-law, Peter Rude; sisters-in-law, Evelyn Casselman, Angeline (Arthur) Knehr, Marie (Leo) Kolmer, Dorothy (Tom) Van Lanen; brothers-in-law, Earl (Donna) Sarauer, and Edward (Delores) Sarauer; son-in-law, Lee McIlquham; grandson, Brian Sarauer; and grandson-in-law, Kevin Swoboda.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at St. Paul’s North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred in Phyllis’s name to St. Paul’s Catholic School or to the Bloomer Food Pantry.

Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.