Juverna Mae (Christianson) Hilson, age 90, of Colfax, took her last earthly breath on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Colfax Assisted Living and Rehabilitation Center.

Juverna was born in Colfax, Wisconsin, on November 1, 1932 to Elmer and Bessie (Olson) Christianson, the fifth of eleven children. She graduated in 1950 from Colfax High School and on December 30, 1951, married Raymond Hilson at Colfax Lutheran Church, where she was also baptized and confirmed. She later joined Ray’s home church, North Running Valley Lutheran Church, where she remains a member. Ray preceded her in death on September 14, 2007. Prior to marriage, Juverna worked as an assistant to Dr. O. M. Felland. Upon becoming a farmer’s wife, she raised children, assisted with the farm operation, and maintained the household. Juverna was an active member of the church where she taught Sunday school, belonged to and a leader in the Ladies Aid and the NRV Circle. In the community, Juverna was actively involved in the Parent Teacher Organization, a board member of Colfax Merry Mixers, and served many years as a 4-H Leader.

Survivors include her children, Janice Ahmad, Joel (Lorie) Hilson, Steven Hilson, Karla (Peter) Emery; grandchildren, Brant (Magdalena), Nathan (Amanda), Kyle (Carrie), Seth (Deanna), Jeremy (Ginger), Chris, William, Cassandra, Tehrel; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Carol Blanski, Jane (Robert) Hanson, Robert (Barb) Christianson; sisters-in-law, Inez Christianson, Evelyn Christianson; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; son, James; siblings, Nina Christianson, Melvin Christianson, Alvin Christianson, Evelyn (Loren) Ellis, Lyle Christianson, Lyla Marten, Gladys (Gerhard) Schroeder; siblings-in-law, Lew Blanski, Esther (Julius) Anderson, Harold (Dorothy) Hilson, Kenneth Hilson, Gorman (June) Hilson, Howard (Rose) Hilson, Frederick Hilson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022 at the North Running Valley Lutheran Church, rural Colfax. Burial was in the church cemetery. Visitation was at the church one hour prior to services.

Juverna has requested that flowers at the funeral be very limited and in lieu of flowers prefers memorials be made to the North Running Valley Lutheran Church or to the Colfax Assisted Living and Rehabilitation Center. The Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.