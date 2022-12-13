Helen G. Krizan, age 100, of Glenwood City, WI, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the MCHS-Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI.

Helen was born August 5, 1922, in Glenwood City, WI, to Ole and Mary (Wold) Slotvig.

Following graduation from Glenwood City High School she went to work at Honeywell. Helen later married Arthur Krizan on May 20, 1944, and they farmed near Emerald before purchasing a farm south of Downing in 1947. Helen also worked out for many years starting with the Downing Box Factory, McMillan Electric, and Friday Canning Corp. well into her 80’s.

She enjoyed dancing, playing bingo, trips to the casino, and the many get togethers with family was her favorite.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Art, Son-in-law Raymond Koser, Sisters: Myrtle, Elizabeth, Judith, and infant sister Carol and brothers: Orville and John.

Helen is survived by children Jean Koser of Menomonie, WI; Linda Krizan of Glenwood City, WI; and Pete Krizan of Downing, WI. 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson. Brother Phillip Slotvig of Blaine, MN.

She is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Glenwood City with Reverend Jonathan Zielske officiating. Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood City. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until service begins.

The Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City is assisting the family.