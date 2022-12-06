Abandoned vehicle found near Downing By Editor | December 6, 2022 | 0 THIS VEHCILE WAS FOUND abandon early Tuesday morning in the ditch along the County Line Road north of Downing. No other information of the accident was available at press time. —photo by Carlton DeWitt Posted in Area Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts “Christmas in the Village” Dec. 3 on Main Street instead of Kyle’s Market November 29, 2022 | No Comments » Attempted carjacking in Hudson November 15, 2022 | No Comments » Fire Destroys Semi-Tractor October 25, 2022 | No Comments » A FIRE DESTROYED A SHED October 11, 2022 | No Comments » Legion Honored at Highground September 20, 2022 | No Comments »