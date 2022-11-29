If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Paula Augusta Standaert, age 89, passed away peacefully on November 25, 2022 surrounded by family. Born February 5, 1933 to Frank and Mary Link, she grew up on the family farm near Connorsville with her ten siblings. She attended Bolen Country School where she met Leonard at a school dance. By their faith and love, they were married on December 4, 1949 and were blessed with eleven children who they raised on the family farm in rural Glenwood City.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Leonard in 1982, daughters Rita, Elizabeth and Jane, son John, grandson Chad, granddaughter Darla and son-in-law Luke; siblings Art, Vernon, Ken, Eleanor, Dorothy, Jeanette, Mary Lou, and twin sister Pauline.

Paula is lovingly survived by her seven children: Diane (Craig) Paulson, Cindy (John) Peterson, Doug (Kathy), Mary, Jim, Ron (Julie), and Patti (Wally) Kahler; 26 grandchildren, 38 great – grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; she is further survived by two sisters Phyllis (Kedrowski) and Verna (McCuen), many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Paula was a homemaker and also worked at Fabri-Tek, Rasmussen’s Bakery, Midland Co-op, and the Downing Cafe. She enjoyed playing the piano and accordion with The Badger Dutchmen, The Merri-Macs, and The Huetmakers—she loved music especially Danny O’Donnell, playing bingo, card games, an occasional trip to the casino, and a good brandy water (tall). She will be remembered always for her faith in God and as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 30th at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City, WI. Burial will follow the funeral services at the church cemetery. A meal will be provided at the church after the burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family.