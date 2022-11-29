Gary P. Nadeau, age 84, of Glenwood City, WI. Died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Gary was born August 5, 1938 in St Paul, MN to William and Josephine Nadeau.

He attended school in Mahtomedi, MN.

Gary later married Anita Bernier on September 4, 1965 at St. John’s the Baptist Church in Hugo, MN.

They moved to Glenwood City area in 1971, where they operated a dairy farm.

He enjoyed farming and said that everything he had is because of a cow, but his true love was baseball and he was also proud of being a Golden Glove Boxer. Gary could talk to anyone and he loved telling stories, playing cards and Friday fish fries.

Gary is survived by children Mark (Barb) of Glenwood City, WI and Maria (John) Box of Manassas, VA. Grandchildren, Isabella, Jacob and Tabitha. Brother Pierre (Norma) Nadeau of Hugo, MN, brother in law Rodney Peltier of Forest Lake, MN. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Gary is preceded in death by his wife, parents and sisters.

Per Gary’s wishes, a private service will be held at a later date.

Anderson Funeral Home is assisting the family.