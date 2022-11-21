Off the Editor’s Desk 11-23-22

Trump will run again!

As I predicted last week, Donald Trump announced that he would run again for president in 2024.

The Capitol Guardian had this to say about Trump’s announcement. “Former President Donald Trump announced on November 15th at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, FL that he will for a third time be running for president in 2024 against current incumbent President Joe Biden. And maybe three times is the charm. Sometimes former presidents can be extremely viable candidates for a their nation’s highest offices. They can be quite competitive. And shouldn’t they be? Who’s got more experience at being president than a former president? But to be successful, they often need to rebuild their political coalitions, or the journey could be fraught with peril.”

There has been only one time in the history of the United States that a former president served two non-consecutive terms and that was Stephan Grover Cleveland. He was a lawyer and a politician who was elected as the 22nd president in 1885 and the 24th president in 1893. He was the first Democrat elected president since the Civil War.

Some interesting things about Cleveland, that makes him much different than Trump. First, he was only 55 when he took the office the second time. He weighed 275 pounds and had a penchant for beer drinking and cigar smoking, which Trump does neither. Cleveland was the only sitting president to get married while in office. He married Frances Folsom, who was 21 at the time and he was 49.

Cleveland was more gracious than Trump. While Trump did not attend the oath-taking ceremony when Biden was sworn in as president. Cleveland, on the other hand was present at the swearing in of his opponent, Benjamin Harrison and he even held an umbrella over Harrison head to keep the light rain off his face.

So there is no comparison between Cleveland and Trump, so what happened 137 years ago will probably not be repeated in 2024.

