Margaret “Peg” Claire (DeCamp) Hoitomt, 79, of Glenwood City, WI, died on November 11, 2022 at Regions Medical Center in St. Paul, MN from complications due to a brain bleed.

She was born November 24, 1942 in Prairie Du Chein, WI. She was adopted by Chester and Elna (Arlene) Oliver DeCamp and grew up in Glenwood City, WI with her brother Mark DeCamp.

Peg graduated from Glenwood City in 1960. After graduation, she worked as an Aide at North Memorial & The Swedish Hospitals before marriage. Peg went to school with LaVerne Hoitomt and they grew up together. Friendship turned into love and they were married on July 10, 1965 at Salem Covenant Church. LaVerne and Peg welcomed daughter Lori Kae in 1967, son Mark Scott in 1969, and they completed their family in 1972 with the birth of their son Brad Allan. Peg loved being a stay at home wife and mother as well as daycare provider. Peg had a number of hobbies including reading, playing cards, and visiting family and friends.

Peg’s true passions were her children and grandchildren, rarely missing any school or athletic events. She often became a surrogate mom and grandmother to others and she was always the loudest cheerleader. Peg’s other true passion was her faith. First being a longtime member of Salem Covenant Church in Glenwood City before transitioning to Holy Cross Lutheran Church where she was a dedicated member, choir singer and more importantly the “Sunshine” lady. Over the years she had sent out thousands and thousands of cards to members. Peg was a devoted, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend.

Peg is survived by Husband: LaVerne; Daughter: Lori (Terry) Newton; Sons: Mark (Lylah) Hoitomt, Brad (Deborah) Hoitomt; Grandchildren: Kelsie (Jonathan) Hunt Hoitomt, Nicholas (Kennedy) Newton, McKenna and Jaden Newton, Damian (Brooklyn Booth) and Logan Hoitomt; Great Grandson: Crew; Brother: Mark (Cindy) DeCamp; Sister-in-Law: Janice Hoitomt; and many loving Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews and Friends.

She was preceded in death by Parents: Chester and Arlene DeCamp; In-Laws: Gordon and Viola Hoitomt; Brother-In-Law: Myron Hoitomt; Nieces: Brenda Bemis, Darcey Ellefson; Nephew: Brian Hoitomt

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Glenwood City with Reverend Jonathan Zeilske officiating. Burial will in the Glenwood Cemetery in Glenwood City. Friends may call Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City and one hour prior to services Thursday at the church. A luncheon to follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society, or The American Diabetes Association.