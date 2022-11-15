Gary W. Thatcher, age 83 of Knapp, WI passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. He was born February 17, 1939 in Knapp, WI.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Steve Schultz officiating with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery, Knapp, WI.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.