Roger W. Schone

Roger William Schone of Glenwood City, Wisconsin passed away at the age of 81 on October 11, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Roger was born on May 21, 1941 in Glenwood City, Wisconsin to Herbert Werner and Helen Ann (Busch) Schone. Roger grew up in Glenwood City and graduated from Glenwood City High School in May 1959.

On March 3, 1962 Roger was united in marriage to Linda Lavonne Barstad. Roger and Linda are parents to five children, Lisa, Roger, Scott, Christopher and Brent.

Roger had a fulfilling life working and managing feed mills in Emerald and then in Forest for 40+ years. Roger took it upon himself to acquire multiple second or third jobs to provide for his family. He worked at the Glen Theater as a movie projector operator. He bartended at local establishments consisting of the White Owl, Hennessy’s and Teresa’s Bar providing additional laughs and good times with the local patrons. After retirement from the feed mill business, Roger worked at Advanced Food Products in Clear Lake and then went on to work at the local grocery/liquor store for Ormson’s in Glenwood City where Roger knew and loved to talk with everyone.

Roger loved to fish and looked forward to his annual fishing trips with the feed mill sales associates and managers whom eventually became his good friends. When his children were young, he would take his family fishing nearly every weekend to the local lakes consisting of Pine Lake, Apple River and Clear Lake and would always incorporate supper with food on the grill. Roger enjoyed spending time and helping his children or his grandchildren. Be it their school events, babysitting, fishing or working together as a family he always made himself available. Roger took great pride in providing for his family and part of that included the time he spent with his boys cutting, splitting and ranking wood for heating the family home.

Roger will always be remembered for his humor, practical jokes and fun yet loving creative ideas that made everyone laugh so hard that their faces and bellies would hurt. Thank you so much Roger-Dodger for all the fun memories.

Roger is preceded in death by his wife Linda of 59 years who passed on June 29, 2021. He is also preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Helen, brother and sister-in-law Herbert P. and Sandy Schone and great-grandson Jack.

He is survived by his daughter Lisa Kaiser, sons Roger Schone, Scott (Julie) Schone, Christopher (Deanna) Schone and Brent Schone. 16 Grandchildren: Samantha, Sarah, Casey, Allison, Denise, Dana, Laura, Hunter, Connor, Jeffery, Nicholas, Collin, Maddy, Owen, Felecia and Dakota. 10 Great-Grandchildren: Tayler, Austin, Faith, Destiny, Dalton, Kyra, Elliana, Tyson, Preston and Emma.

He is further survived by two brothers, Lawrence (Debra) Schone, Douglas (Ethelyn) Schone and his sister Beverly (Larry aka Rabbit-Ass) Albrightson, Aunt Dorothy Magnuson and many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Come visit and share your memories and stories. Roger thoroughly enjoyed and loved to make people laugh and be happy. Family and friends are invited for a Celebration of Life to be held from 3:00-7:00p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

