Off the Editor’s Desk 10-19-2022

We need a change!

Over the many years that I have watched national elections, most carry an agenda that the party not in power is asking the voters to make a change. But, now we need a change.

I will make a list of a couple of things that are currently hurting American families and they are the cost of food and fuel, plus there is a long list of things that need to be changed.

One of the many things that I see that needs to be addressed is that the Department of Justice and the FBI has become a political instrument of the current administration. You probably have heard that the My Pillow guy, Mike Lindell, had his phone seized by the FBI at a Florida fast food establishment. He now joins a long list of public figures that have been harassed by the federal government.

“We are going to sue the federal government and the FBI, and this will set a precedent,” Lindell said.

Another major concern facing us is that a nuclear war could be on the horizon if the world powers don’t get the war in Ukraine into some sort of settlement. Russia is now using unmanned drones to attack the civilian population, killing women and children, and the nut job that is the top honcho in Russia, Putin, has indicated that nuclear weapons are on the table.

A column in Newsmax penned by John Fund who throws a damp cloth on Republican plans to regain control of both the house and senate said; “This election year began with talk of a Republican tsunami – a dramatic wave powered by voter anger over inflation that would sweep away liberal incumbents.”

He mentioned the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade. The Democrats passing a couple of bills including their climate and tax bills “which have narrowed the enthusiasm gap between the parties.”

Fund continued, “History has shown that if the economy and country are seen to be in bad shape by a majority of voters, the incumbent party is going to take a whack. In the last 100 years, the party that controls the White House has gained seats only twice in 25 midterm elections.”

So there you have a predication on the outcome of the November 8th election.

As I am an ardent fan of political ads during the election cycle, I am set back that the only political advertisements that the Democratic Party is pushing is the abortion rights agenda. They are not standing on any of the results that Biden claims to have achieved.

One other Democratic ad that appeared in a local adverting sheet asking voters, “Tired of MAGA?” Who in America would be against having a great Country? I wish I could read people’s minds to see what makes them tick. Maybe those people that paid for that advertising want a different type of government where we would lose our freedoms.

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton