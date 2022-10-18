Former Colfax man facing additional charges

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 36-year-old former Colfax man now living in Boyceville who has been charged with two felony counts related to the sexual assault of a child is facing additional sexual assault charges.

Dunn County Circuit Court Judge Christina M. Mayer issued an arrest warrant for Daniel Z. Sims on October 14 in two separate cases that have been filed in Dunn County.

In the first case, Sims is charged with two felony counts of second degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim and third degree sexual assault, and in the second case, he is charged with two felony counts of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.

Sims also is charged with two felony counts related to the sexual assault of a child in another case filed in Dunn County in April.

Judge James Peterson set bail with a $2,000 signature bond in April of this year for the initial charges.

Conditions of the signature bond are that Sims is to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, no contact with the alleged victim, no possession or consumption of alcohol and that he is not to enter any taverns or liquor stores, according to online court records.

Sims was charged with one felony count of bail jumping earlier this month.

According to the criminal complaint in the first of the recently-filed cases, Sims would become heavily intoxicated and would engage in sexual contact with the alleged victim while she was sleeping and without her consent.

The alleged victim described Sims’ sexual contact as “violent and vulgar,” the complaint states.

The alleged victim told investigators that she was taking two different kinds of medication to help her sleep and that it was difficult for her to wake up.

According to the complaint, the alleged victim had to take several breaks during the interview with investigators because she was crying and that she told investigators she was afraid of Sims and what he might do because she had reported the sexual assaults.

In the second case, the alleged victim told at interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center in Eau Claire that she believed she was going into the fourth grade when Sims initiated sexual contact with her.

A preliminary hearing for the case filed in April is scheduled in Dunn County Circuit Court November 1 before Judge James Peterson.

A court hearing for Sims is scheduled November 21 on the charge of bail jumping.

Sims posted a $300 cash bail on October 4 on the felony charge of bail jumping.

Conditions of bail for the bail jumping charge are that Sims is not to possess or consume alcohol and that he is not to enter any bars, taverns, liquor stores or any establishment where the primary purpose is the sale of alcohol.