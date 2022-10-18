Colfax tables Colfax Woman’s Club request for help with Music in the Park

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Music in the Park has been part of summer evenings in Colfax’s Tower Park for many years.

The concerts are sponsored by the Colfax Woman’s Club.

The Colfax Village Board tabled a request from the Colfax Woman’s Club for financial assistance with sponsoring Music in the Park at the October 10 meeting.

The Woman’s Club has gotten some donations but is still short on being able to sponsor the concerts, said Pat Eggert of the Colfax Woman’s Club.

The expenses for this year’s concerts were $875.17, and income from selling popcorn, root beer floats and soda pop was $645.65, she said.

The Colfax Woman’s Club has gotten some sponsors, which for the 2022 concerts, included Woods Run Forest Products and the Colfax Commercial Club, Eggert said.

If the village could donate some money toward Music in the Park, that would help, she said.

The musicians who perform in the park receive $75 to help cover their mileage expenses, no matter how large or small the group is, Eggert said.

The musicians generally have some ties to Colfax and are happy to do the concerts. This year there was good attendance at Music in the Park with at least 50 people each week, she said.

The Colfax Woman’s Club has “passed a hat” to collect donations but “we need a little more to make it solvent,” Eggert said.

The Woman’s Club can only hold so many bake sales, and the club is involved with supporting other projects as well, she said.

Is the Colfax Woman’s Club looking for a one-time donation or an annual donation? asked Carey Davis, village trustee.

An annual donation would be nice, but a one-time donation would be helpful, too, and would give the Woman’s Club “breathing room,” for next year, Eggert said, noting that the Woman’s Club also is planning to write a grant application to submit to the Dunn County Community Foundation.

“It’s a great thing, a community event. But I’m worried all of the groups (in Colfax) will want money (from the village),” said Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer.

Anne Jenson, village trustee and also the owner of A Little Slice of Italy, said she would be happy to help the Colfax Woman’s Club with some fund raisers this winter.

“We need to be careful as a village (board),” she said.

Several village board members suggested the Colfax Woman’s Club should “pass a hat” at every Music in the Park concert to help defray the costs.

The Colfax Village Board unanimously approved tabling the Colfax Woman’s Club request until next spring.

The Music in the Park concerts are Thursday evenings in Tower Park next to the Colfax Municipal Building. The concerts begin in June after the Colfax Free Fair and run until the middle of the August.

Regulars at the concerts in recent years have included Poppa Bear Norton (Zach Norton and Bronson Bergeson), the Ukelele Klub of Eau Claire, the White Pine Ramblers, the Dunn County Northern Lights Chorus, the Red Cedar Sounds, and Jim Herrick and Friends.

In recent years, the Colfax Village Board has made a variety of donations to various organizations, including several $50 donations to the Colfax After Prom Party Committee; several donations of $50 to the Colfax Kiwanis Club to support the Colfax Twister Run; several $50 donations to the Red Cedar Sounds for their fall Harvest of Harmony show; $1,000 to the Colfax Fair Board for the fair fireworks (in 2019); $600 to $700 for Porta-potties for the Colfax Free Fair; and donations of $75 to support the Zor Tin Lizzies for their participation in the Colfax Firefighters’ Ball Parade, with the most recent Tin Lizzie donation being approved in September.