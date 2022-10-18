Boyceville school district anticipates total property tax levy of $3.32 million

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

BOYCEVILLE — Electors in the Boyceville school district learned at the annual meeting October 12 that the school district is anticipating a total school tax levy of $3,323,797.

The $3.32 million levy for the 2022-2023 budget represents an increase of 10.09 percent over the levy of $3,019,043 for last year’s budget.

The Boyceville Board of Education will not set the property tax levy until later this month at the October 26 meeting after the school district has learned the exact amount of state aid that will be received for the year.

The amount of state aid that is anticipated for this year is $6,840,527.

The revenue budget for 2022-2023 is $9,704,361, which compares to a revenue budget of $9,999,585 for last year.

The expense budget for 2022-2023 is $10,119,446, which compares to an expense budget of $10,041,324 for last year.

Last year’s budget started out with a deficit of $369,000, said Nick Kaiser, district administrator.

The deficit was due mainly to maintenance items and technology upgrades, he said.

The Boyceville school district received additional funds from the state and money from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), which reduced the deficit to $41,000, Kaiser said.

The $41,000 deficit was covered by the school district’s general fund, he said.

According to information in the annual report, the school district’s general fund had an ending balance of $3,354,183 for the 2021-2022 school year.

The strengths of the Boyceville school district continue to be the community, the students and the staff, Kaiser said.

Priorities for the school year are school safety and the health of students and staff at all levels, he said.

Boyceville’s enrollment has decreased by a full-time equivalency of four, and there is more volatility in the elementary enrollment, while the middle school and the high school enrollment tends to be more steady, Kaiser said.

Over the last 10 to 15 years, the Boyceville school district has decreasing enrollment, which has had a subsequent impact on the school district’s budget, Kaiser said.

Special meeting

During a special meeting that followed the Boyceville school district’s annual meeting, the Boyceville Board of Education:

• Approved hiring Heather Keating as a full-time evening custodian for the middle school and high school to replace Ivan Schlough. Four candidates were interviewed for the position.

• Approved out-of-state and overnight field trips for the FFA National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, October 25 to October 29 and for the FFA Leadership Conference November 11 and November 12. Boyceville will be traveling to the FFA National Convention with six other school districts.

• Approved purchasing a new Daktronics Model BA-2718 scoreboard for the baseball field in the amount of $8,554. The cost includes $635 in freight charges.

• Interviewed representatives from several companies regarding a facilities assessment. The Board of Education is expected to make a decision on which company to hire at a future board meeting.