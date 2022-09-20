Off the Editor’s Desk 9-21-2022

Are we becoming a nation without a God?

Over the weekend I was watching a news program on television about our Christian religion. It stated that within 25 years, less than half this country’s population would embrace Christianity.

Evangelist Franklin Graham appeared on another show and questioned us Christians if we are following God’s Ten Commandments and following Jesus’ teachings? He related that in his younger days the Ten Commandments were posted on the schoolhouse wall. The Supreme Court ruling back in 1962 prohibited school-sponsored prayer in public schools and of course anything that has to do with religion was also banned.

Our faith has not failed us, we may have failed our faith and if more time was spent practicing our faith, maybe we would see less crime and violence on the streets of America.

I tried to look for some positive information about our Christian religion in today’s political theatre and came across this item.

U.S. Congresswomen, Lauren Boebert, who is seeking re-election from Colorado’s Third Congressional District has this to say about what needs to be done. “It’s time for us to position ourselves and rise up and take our place in Christ and influence this nation as we were called to do,” Boebert said earlier this month.

I spent just a short time trying to find other support for Boebert’s Christian stand, but I could not, but there is a lot of negativity about her stand. A piece published in the Denver Post has this to say, “U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert’s pattern of pushing for a religious takeover of America, spreading falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election and warning of an impending judgment day amounts to Christian nationalism, religious, political and social experts say.”

“Those ideals threaten the rights of non-Christian, and typically non-white Americans but also endanger the foundation of the country’s democratic process, those experts say.”

Now reading all the negative comments leveled against the Congresswomen, leads one to think that she is a nut job, but the point here is that no one is standing up for our Christian values or the racist remarks that have been hurdled against white people.

I have seen a picture of Boebert carrying a side arm and she has been quoted as saying “Jesus had been killed by Romans because he didn’t have enough assault rifles to keep his government from killing him.”

I am going to leave you to decide on how you might feel about the Colorado Congresswomen.

One thing that is for sure, is that church attendance has been dropping in many of our houses of worship and that disturbs me very much.

But, the point here is, are we going to let our Christian faith falter and watch as our beautiful stained glass windows are covered with plywood or are we going to step forward.

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton