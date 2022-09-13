Roy Volz, age 88, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at St. Clare Hospital, Baraboo, WI.

Roy was born January 28, 1934 in Baraboo, WI, the son of Ernest and Hattie (Credlick) Volz. He married Janet Sipple on January 9, 1965 in Madison, WI.

Roy worked for D.L. Gasser construction for 41 years. After retirement, he spent time mowing lawns for Spring Brook and working at My Car Wash. As a pastime, he enjoyed running dogs at Fields Trials for many years. Roy was a lifelong member of the Operating Engineers, Local 139. Most recently, he loved spending time with his great-grandchildren, Alessia and Jase Spreckels. They could do no wrong in Great-Grandpa’s eyes.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet; his children, Rhonda (Peter) Elftmann, Ronald (Sara) Volz, and Russell (Angela) Volz; grandchildren, Kayla (Jeff) Spreckels, Joshua (Arika) Elftmann, Zach and Katy Volz and Garrett Volz. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Braaten, in addition to many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Arleen (John) Rick, Lorna Volz and brother, Larry (Arlene) Volz.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Clare Hospital for their care and compassion.

A Celebration of Life was held at Spring Brook Bar & Grill in Wisconsin Dells, WI on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Happy Kids Network.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.