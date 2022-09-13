Dale V. Sundby, age 83, of Menomonie, WI passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, surrounded by family.

He was born November 21, 1938 in Colfax, WI to Victor and Hazel (Olson) Sundby. He was raised in Colfax, WI and graduated from Colfax High School.

On Oct. 11, 1969, Dale married Linda Monson at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI.

Dale and Linda took over the Sundby family farm where they farmed until selling in 1988. They were proud recipients of the Century Farm award. He then worked for Woods Run Forest Product in Colfax, WI until he retired.

He was a big sports fan and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and Colfax Vikings play. Dale also spent his time going to different activities put on by his church. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.

Dale is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ruesch; son, Steve (Olivia) Sundby; grandsons, Jason Thurber, Traver Ruesch, and Cooper Sundby; sister-in-law Ann Monson (Marie Hanson); also, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sundby; his parents, Victor and Hazel Sundby; sister, Phyllis (Howard) Klukas; father and mother-in-law, Henry and Onie Monson; and sister-in-law Joyce (Alton) Hageness.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care. They also appreciate all the prayers and concern for them during this difficult time.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Jack Stimmel officiating. There was a visitation at the funeral home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 12, 2022 and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax, WI.

