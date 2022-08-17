Off the Editor’s Desk 8-17-2022

I must report to everyone that last Wednesday I tested positive for the Coronavirus after I came down with what I thought was a very bad cold.

I had a chest cold with a runny nose, fever, sore throat, and I felt very weak.

I was given a prescription for PAXLOVID and I take two pills in the morning and another two at night and with some over the counter medications, that by Sunday morning I felt much better.

I can only praise this new medication for its quick action. But it does have some side effects including diarrhea, dizziness, and has left a very bad taste in my mouth.

But, I hope that sometime this week I will be able to leave my home and get back to my regular schedule.

Speaking of a bad taste in my mouth, that is what I felt about the Federal Government over its raid of former President Trump’s Florida home. What I can put together is that the Government already knew what was stored in his Florida home, having told Trump some time ago to put a better lock on the door. A lock that FBI agents had to smash to get in.

We have allowed our government to become a tool for political oppression, and it will not stop until we elect a new government. And, we must do that before the Democrats get their program of a one party rule in this country where all the wealth is in the hands of the party leaders.

With this new bill that was just passed where 87,000 new IRS agents will be hired, I am looking forward to August 2024. I see that the biggest complaint in our country is that we all will have to endure an armed federal officer sitting at our dinning room table going through our income tax returns.

The only hope that is left for us tax paying citizens is that this bill to hire 87,000 new agents for the IRS fails and “we need 41 GOP Senators who can lay down a line in the sand and simply just say no to this dramatic expansion of the Internal Revenue Service by refusing to fund it.”—The Capitol Guardian. That is because the bill needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster in the Senate.

I wish that I had some good news to pass along to everyone this week, but I can not see anything coming down the road that looks like it could bring down inflation.

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton