Delores E. (Scharlau) Huber, age 91, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at Colfax Health and Rehab Center, Colfax WI.

Delores was born on September 26, 1930, in Menomonie, WI, to Arthur and Laura (Holbein) Scharlau. She married James R. Huber Sr. on August 10, 1950.

She was a very active member in Tainter United Methodist Church in the township of Tainter, with many years of mission work and being the church organist. She also enjoyed volunteering and playing music at the Colfax Nursing Home.

Her many hobbies included crafting and watching the Green Bay Packers. The biggest loves of her life were her children and grandchildren.

Delores is survived by her children, Linda (Ken) Burgraff of Knapp, WI and James (Trudy) Huber Jr. of Ridgeland, WI, 10 grandchildren, numerous great and great great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Joan Scharlau and Carol Stuckert, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband James Sr, son Gregory Huber, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 12, 2022 at Tainter United Methodist Church, N7584 690th Street, Colfax, WI with Pastor Steve Groves officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Tainter United Methodist Church Cemetery, township of Tainter.

Sampson Funeral Home is serving her family.