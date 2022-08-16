Dunn County & local communities to undertake housing survey

Dunn County, City of Menomonie, and Village of Boyceville are kicking off the Dunn County Housing Studies project. With assistance from the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission (WCWRPC), the communities will identify housing needs and strategies.

Like many areas of Wisconsin, there are concerns throughout Dunn County regarding a shortage of housing and rising housing costs. Business leaders believe that the lack of affordable housing is a factor in local workforce shortages while community officials worry about financial and physical burdens on senior households as well as the lack of desired housing for younger households. The Dunn County Housing Studies project will identify needs or gaps in the existing housing supply and provide recommendations and tools to help communities address these needs.

Over the next few months, the WCWRPC will be working to gather data to help identify housing needs, preferences, and demand. One primary source of data is a Countywide Housing Survey. The survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/dunnhousing and available in paper copy at the Dunn County Government Center, Menomonie City Hall, and Boyceville Village Hall. While this is a voluntary survey, all residents, employees, college students, and visitors are encouraged to complete the survey as it will benefit the overall study results and help the County and communities identify specific needs. Your response will be treated in a confidential manner. The survey is open through September 19, 2022.

Results from the survey and the housing study will be shared with the public at community housing forums, which are anticipated to be held in early 2023. More information will be provided as the project moves forward.

This project is funded in part by the Wisconsin Department of Administration of Energy, Housing & Community Resources through a Community Development Block Grant – Planning (CDBG-PLNG) award.

For more information about this project, please contact Susan Badtke with the West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, at 715-836-2918 ext. 15 or at sbadtke@wcwrpc.org.