John E. Bazille, age 95 of Emerald, WI passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Johnny was born on November 21, 1926 at home in Cylon, WI to Oza and Mary (Utecht) Bazille. He attended school thru the 8th grade and then began farming with his father until entering the Army. After his time in the Service he returned home and was united in marriage to Dorothy Mae Lewis on November 22,1952 at St. Patrick’s Church in Erin Prairie, WI. After their marriage John and Dorothy moved to a farm in Emerald Township where together they raised nine children and farmed. Through the years he worked at the Cylon Feed Mill, the Sweet Tooth Plant in Emerald, and farmed alongside his children for many years. Though he did all these things in life, his true passion was metal scrapping. Many of his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family and friends have always enjoyed scavenging thru his treasure trove of junk searching for just the right things for various projects and home décor.

John is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, Sons: Warren, John (Jack) Jr., and Mark. Sons-in-law: Marshall Icard and Steve Brihn. Great–Grandson: Brekkyn Bazille. Brothers and Sisters—in–Law: Joseph, Henry, Raymond (Geraldine), and Lawrence. Sisters and Brothers-in-Law: Ceil (John) Leiffering and Theresa (Harold) Miller

John is survived by his children Sue Brihn, Cindy Icard, Laurie Bazille, Julie (Richard) Ebler, Brad (Linda) Bazille, Beth (Jeff) Ziemer. Daughter-In-Law: Mary Bazille. Sisters–in-Law: Annabel Bazille, Nola Bazille, and Jeanette Bazille. 22 Grandchildren, 40 Great–Grandchildren (one more on the way) Along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends

Funeral services were held Monday August 1, 2022 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI with Pastor Amy DeLong officiating. Burial was in the Greenwood Cemetery Emerald. Friends called at the funeral home on Sunday July 31, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior on Monday.