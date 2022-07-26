| logout
Fire Destroys Trailer Home
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
FIRE DESTROYED a trailer home and a near by building on the Jim Chaplin property on 300th Street in the Town of Glenwood on Friday, July 22. Glenwood City Firefighters direct a hose stream on the building to extinguish the fire in that structure. The fire started in a trailer home at the right and spread into the building, the trailer was completely destroyed. —photo by Carlton DeWitt