Fire Destroys Trailer Home

FIRE DESTROYED a trailer home and a near by building on the Jim Chaplin property on 300th Street in the Town of Glenwood on Friday, July 22. Glenwood City Firefighters direct a hose stream on the building to extinguish the fire in that structure. The fire started in a trailer home at the right and spread into the building, the trailer was completely destroyed. —photo by Carlton DeWitt