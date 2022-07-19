Gordon A. Gotlibson, age 91 of Elk Mound passed away Monday, July 11, 2022 at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie surrounded by family.

Gordon was born July 16, 1930 in Eau Claire to Avil and Gladys (Sundem) Gotlibson. He grew up in the Colfax area and attended many country one room schools. Gordon started hauling canned milk then went to work for Myers Farms. He purchased Helen’s family farm that was homesteaded in 1865 and resided there his entire life. He was very proud carrying on the farming tradition.

While farming he developed a herd of registered Guernseys and exhibited them at many county, district, state and national shows. After selling off most of the farm, he enjoyed wood working, restoring John Deere tractors, and lawn mowers. Most importantly spending time with family and friends. Gordon believed in volunteering and serving the community. He was 4-H Leader for 30 years, was on the Tri-State Breeders Sire Committee, Wisconsin Guernsey Breeders Board of Directors, supervisor on the Red Cedar Town Board, and assisted and organized the antique tractor display at the Dunn County Fair. He displayed his own tractor and farm replica at many area events and shows. Gordon served many years as president at St. Katherine’s Church and took care of the cemetery. He also played dart ball on various church leagues for many years.

Gordon is survived by children Debra Gotlibson, Dennis (Jo Ann) Gotlibson and Lori (Bruce) Kistner; grandchildren David (Stephanie) Gotlibson, Samantha (Jeremy) Dekan, Nicole Gotlibson; step-grandchildren Jenna (Justin) Warner and Megan Hubbard; great-grandchildren Dominik, Hunter, Emma and Taylor; step-great grandson Trent; sisters Twylia Rose, DeLaine (Natalie) Gotlibson; sisters-in-law Carolyn Dobbs and Joan Golibson. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen, infant son Dale, brother Roger, brothers-in-law Geoffrey Dobbs and Phillip Rose.

Funeral Services were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Reverend Shawn Kauffeld officiating. Visitation was from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. Burial was on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Katherine’s Cemetery, Township of Red Cedar, Dunn County.

