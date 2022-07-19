Flora J. Lehman

Flora Jean (Spinti) Lehman, age 86, passed away on July 13, 2022. She was born and raised in Wauwatosa, WI to Irvin and Jean (Dunlop) Spinti on October 16, 1935. Joyful summers were spent at the cottage on the shores of Lake Michigan. She is a past Honored Queen of Jobs Daughters.

Flora graduated from Wauwatosa High School (1953). She graduated with Distinction in 1957 from Stout State College. In 1965 she received her master’s degree in Guidance from this same college (now named Stout State University). Flora was elected to National Honorary Phi Upsilon Omicron, Tau Chapter (1957). Flora’s professional career involved nearly 25 years of teaching Home Economics and Counseling in Drummond, WI and then in Wenatchee, WA.

Flora married Earl Lehman on April 27, 1957, in Wauwatosa. They raised a family of three, first living in Bloomer and in Drummond, WI and then moving to Wenatchee, WA where they resided for 37 years. Later in life Flora met and united with La Verne Ausman. It was a beautiful second commitment of years for both.

There were two family trips to Europe. Travel by vehicle was preferred. There were trips visiting many of our national parks and all 50 states finding that each state had something of which to be proud. Flora had many years of piano lessons and continued to play for her own enjoyment. Church had always been an important part of her life. She has served as deacon and then elder in her church in WA. Flora is a Life Member of Girl Scouts, USA serving as leader, event director, plus in various capacities at council level ending with 2nd Vice President. She was awarded the Honor Pin (1988) and the Thanks Badge (1997). She is a James West Fellow. It was the simple pleasures of family and nature that sustained her.

Flora is survived by sons, Henry (Lilian) Lehman and Steven Lehman; daughter, Jean Lehman (Jennifer Duhmaine); two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; brothers, Robert (Beverly) Spinti and Carl (Shirley) Spinti; four nephews and three nieces. She is further survived by La Verne’s two children, six grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Flora was preceded in death by husband, Earl Lehman (1999), partner La Verne Ausman (2021), and her parents.

Since allergies prevented unhindered enjoyment of many flowers, Flora would love to be surrounded by flowers at her memorial service. Flora has chosen the music for today with a nod to important parts of her life.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Mary Eide officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie, WI.

