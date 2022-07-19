Albert (Butch) Schneider died on Thursday July 14th at U of M hospital.

He is survived by step son Jason, step daughter Sarah, step grandson Zeke, step granddaughter Avi and wife Gina. Butch was born in Austin Minnesota, and worked 35 years for Chicago North Western and Union Pacific Railroad. For the past five years, he served as the lead at the Colfax Solid Waste & Recycling collection site. A celebration of life will be on Tuesday, July 26th, at Elk Point Resort in Colfax,Wis, from 1-4pm.