Patricia A. Hall, age 80 of Mission, TX formerly of Clear Lake, WI was called to her Heavenly home on June 5, 2022.

Patricia Ann Hall was born on July 25, 1941 in Amery WI, the second oldest child of Fritz (Albert) & Sis (Leona Shepard) Steinberger. Pat spent her childhood on the family farm playing with her horse Honey, picking on her younger siblings and being a gopher for her older brother as she loved his cars. She went to White Birch grade school then Clear Lake High School where she made many lifelong friends. In her teens, Pat met the love of her life, William Hall, in Clear Lake during accordion lessons. Talk about “In the Mood”… they were married at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake in 1962. Pat worked at First National Bank in St Paul prior to their Marriage. She worked at family owned Recreational Vehicle Sales (RVS) in Clear Lake and spent 24 hardworking years on the Steinberger family farm. She could drive any tractor and work any piece of farm equipment with the best of them. More recently, Pat enjoyed the warm weather of their Texas home. She loved to travel with family and friends, taking a trip to Barbados, two trips to Alaska, many fishing trips to Canada, and trips to many States. Pat loved to bowl, go to the casino, play on her iPad, watch movies, watch stock car races, and drive her Corvette (the second love of her life). She especially loved to listen to Bill serenade her on the accordion.

Pat is proceeded in death by parents Fritz (Albert) & Sis (Leona Shepard) Steinberger, and her sister-in-law Wilma Steinberger.

Pat was a wonderful woman that was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished by her husband Bill, siblings Jack (Judy) Steinberger, Jerry Steinberger, Sue (Bill) Westby, all of her godchildren, many nieces and nephews, family and friends.

Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake, WI.

Interment will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Glenwood City, WI. There will be a luncheon served at the Forest Town Hall following the graveside service.

Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements. www.clearlakefuneralhome.com