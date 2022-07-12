Marshall Marion Morse, age 64, of Troy, Montana, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Centuria, Wisconsin.

Marshall is survived by his children, Joshua Morse, Travis (Ashley) Geiger and Emily Geiger; grandchildren, Wesley, Kaylie, Korra, Rylee, Gracelyn, Booker and Roselyn; brothers, Matthew, Micah, Montgomery, MacCaully and Kelly; sister, Marcella and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, Osceola, Wisconsin.