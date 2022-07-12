On July 9th, 2022, Larry “Leaker” Standaert earned his angel wings. Larry was at one of his favorite places, Little Blake Lake, along with his devoted wife of 48 years, Cheryl, and grandson Benjamin. Larry was born on June 9th, 1949, to Lawrence and Marjorie (Lenzen) Standaert at Miller Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Larry graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1967, while working on the family farm with his siblings. In 1971 he graduated from the University of Wisconsin River Falls with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.

Larry was a 4th grader teacher in New Richmond, WI for nine years. This led him to meet his future bride, Cheryl Melby (and despite public opinion Larry had not been Cheryl’s teacher, he was her younger sister, Nancee’s teacher). Larry and Cheryl were united in marriage on August 11, 1973, in New Richmond, WI. Soon after they welcomed their son, Brent Edward, later followed by daughter, Jessica Lynn. Larry shared a passion for bowling and hunting with his son Brent, and he and Jessica always connected with music and dance. They loved singing “I Was Country, When Country Wasn’t Cool” any time karaoke was in town. Larry eventually joined his father Lawrence in the seed corn business, Standaert Seed Service, then transitioned to Glenwood City Feed and Seed, prior to he and Cheryl purchasing the four lane bowling alley that they named Leaker’s Place. Leaker’s was an institution in Glenwood City for 30 years when Larry and Cheryl decided to retire in June of 2021.

Larry’s pride and joy were his four grandsons: William Philip, Benjamin Edward, Jack Brian, and Graham Daniel. The boys felt Larry’s love deeply and knew that with grandpa, family always came first. Larry enjoyed teaching the boys to bowl, card tricks and games, trout fishing, going on the pontoon, and attending their school activities as their biggest supporter. The boys were ever fascinated by grandpa’s uncanny ability to whistle like a songbird, play the harmonica (“You Are My Sunshine”), sing most any song, and write quick-witted poetry on demand (one grandson even said, “Wow I didn’t know grandpa Larry was a rapper”! If he only knew how much grandpa disliked rap music).

Larry is survived by his dedicated wife Cheryl, son Brent “Bert” (Sally) Standaert and grandsons William and Benjamin of Glenwood City, WI, and daughter Jessica “Poozie” (Brent) Hawkins and grandsons Jack and Graham of Owatonna, MN. Siblings Bernie, Angie, Harry (Mary Lou), and Sandy (Jerry), step-brother David Nelson, nieces and nephews who he always enjoyed bantering with.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents Marjorie and Lawrence, step-mother Edna, niece Kim, brother-in-law David, father-in-law Herbert, mother-in-law Arliss, Godson Monty, and sister-in-law Nancee.

Larry lived each of his 73 years to the absolute fullest. Larry blessed others with his one-of-a-kind personality, humor, passion for all Wisconsin sport’s teams (plus the Owatonna Huskies) and his generosity. There was no better Santa Claus than Larry, he made countless children and families happy with his joyous, “Ho-ho-ho’s” (right Dale girls). Larry had a gift of making each person he knew feel special. He gave back to the Glenwood City Community in numerous ways, most notably as the author of the weekly column “The Rockpile” (he loved giving shoutouts to his reader of the week), announcer of the Rustic Lore Parade, creator of Leaker’s Big Cup Golf Tournament, organizer of the Glenwood City Classic Car Show, as well as the adult and kiddie tractor pull. Larry could be seen walking around town while shaving with his electric razor, and constantly asking, have you seen my glasses or keys? When you think of Larry, remember his laugh, that twinkle in his blue eyes, and how very much he enjoyed great conversation, jokes, and had his “one more and I gotta go” mentality.

There will be a Celebration of Life held for Larry on Sunday, July 17th from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Glen Hills Golf Club in Glenwood City. Come honor Larry’s life by sharing memories, some cold beverages, and of course many laughs. In lieu of flowers or plants, the family would prefer memorials.

