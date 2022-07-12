Jeanne B. Murphy, age 75, of Glenwood City died Tuesday July 5, 2022 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, WI.

Jeanne was born December 4, 1946 in St Paul, MN to Arnold and Jesse (Cooper) Johnson.

Following high school Jeanne married James Murphy on August 3, 1968 in St Paul Park. They resided in St Paul and later moved to Afton, MN until moving to Glenwood City in 2007.

Jeanne’s passion was caring for and rescuing all kinds of animals. She was a miniature horse breeder and bred Canaries. Which she was a member of the Minnesota Canary club and served 15 years as secretary.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents and husband James.

Jeanne is survived by her children Brian Murphy, Sarah Jane Murphy, Jason Murphy, Darin Murphy, Loren Murphy and Shane (Beth) Murphy. 20 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Sister Sharron Jordan and brother Marc Johnson . She is further survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 9, 2022 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City, WI with Father John Long officiating. Visitation on Saturday one hour prior at the church.

Anderson Funeral Home Glenwood City is assisting the family