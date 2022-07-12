Havenwood Scoop 7-13-2022

Greetings and salutation to all of you out there. Every now and then I run into someone who actually reads my article and I thank you for your encouragement and support. The summer weeks are flying by it’s hard to keep up. But I will give it the old college try and yes I do have my college degree. How else would I be qualified to write this article (yah right). Monday was July 4th so we started out with a bang and played bingo. Everyone is always up for that. Besides I won coverall. Tuesday we had our traditional volleyball game. As usual we vented our feelings out by slamming the balloon back and forth. Don’t worry we shake hands at the end of the game. Wednesday was another day of grueling exercises. Not really, we sit in chairs so it’s not all that bad. Thursday we were privileged to hear John Lynch put on a nice program for us. He comes every month. Now for some trivia on Marilyn Monroe, why not? Where was Marilyn born? Los Angeles in 1926 with the name Norma Jean Mortenson. What do Liz Taylor, Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe and Brook Shields have in common? All had dolls modeled after them. Who made her film debut in the 1948 film Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay! In the background rowing a boat? Marilyn Monroe. What two students did Lee Strasky say stood way out above the rest? Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando. What was the last line Marilyn ever spoke on the silver screen? It was “How do you find your way back in the dark?” When asked what she wore to bed what did she say? Chanel #5. Which Marilyn Monroe costar said kissing her was like kissing Hitler? Tony Curtis. Who was Marilyn’s last husband? Arthur Miller. Whose marriage was dubbed Egg Head & Hourglass? Arthur Miller and Marilyn Monroe. Who was Tinkerbell modeled after? Marilyn Monroe. That’s it for this week folks. Enjoy the summer. Till next time, Lois Kilde.