Former Glenwood City businessman, newspaper columnist passes away

The Glenwood City community was shocked Saturday upon learning of the death of Larry “Leaker” Standaert. Standaert along with his wife Cheryl operated the local bowling alley, Leaker’s Place, for more than thirty years. Selling the establishment to Tasha and Joel Klein a year ago.

Leaker, also wrote a weekly column called the “Rockpile” that appeared in Tribune Press Reporter that kept his bowling fans and the newspaper readers informed about what was happening at the blowing alley, but also included a weekly story that tickled his fans’ funny bone.

Leaker passed away at his place on Little Blake Lake on Saturday while enjoying the company of his wife and grandchild.

Leaker was a very strong promoter of the Glenwood City community and could be found announcing the annual Rustic Lore Days Parade, involved with his Golf tournament and visiting with his many friends and community people.

A celebration of life will be held at the Glen Hills Golf Club on Sunday, July 17th from 1 to 5 p.m.

His obituary can be found inside this issue of the Tribune Press Reporter.