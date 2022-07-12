Cheryl Renee Voeltz (Lundquist), 69, of Emerald, WI passed away unexpectedly in her home on July 9, 2022.

Cheryl was born to Vernon Burdette and Cora June Lundquist on January 22, 1953 in Great Falls, MT. Cheryl was the sixth of eight children. Cheryl attended high school at Centennial High School. Cheryl married Dale Howard Severson and together until 1984, they raised three children, Lana, Cory, and Danny. Cheryl lovingly raised many more children throughout her career as a licensed in-home child care provider both in Fridley, MN and Emerald, WI. Cheryl met Marlin Robert Voeltz shortly after moving to Wisconsin and was married on March, 27, 1992. Cheryl and Marlin purchased a house in Emerald, WI in 1985 and completely renovated the home to make it their own where the resided happily for the last 36 years.

Cheryl will be remembered most for her love of family, country music and singing. Growing up in a family of musical talents, Cheryl would often join her dad and brother at local events to sing a couple songs from some of country music’s greatest female artists such as Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette. Cheryl operated her own Karaoke business for several years that allowed her to bring her love of music to Emerald and the surrounding communities. Karaoke was also common occurrence at family get togethers. Cheryl cherished the moments she could spend with family and often opened her home to not just family but friends too as her friends were always considered family as well. Cheryl also loved hosting family events and provided not just her home but also her music and home cooked food to fill everyone with joy whenever she could. Cheryl loved her little dog, Bailey, who was always at her side. Cheryl and Bailey rarely missed an episode of The Price is Right and could be considered one of Bob Barker’s and Drew Carey’s biggest fans! Let’s not forget that Cheryl also loved making trips to the Casino as a favorite form of entertainment.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Vern and June. She is survived by many loved ones including her husband, Marlin, her children, Lana (Dan) Bonte, Cory (Leslie) Severson, Danny Severson, step-daughter Jamie Leduc, grandchildren Garrett (Kailey) Bonte, Ryan (Megan) Severson, Bodhi and Lilly Severson, and great-grandchildren, Brantley and Brayley Bonte, and Briggs Severson. Cheryl is also survived by all of her siblings Betty (Merlin) Lind of Cherokee Village, AR, Barbara (Ed) Klemish of Evening Shade, AR, Kaye Obrycki of Lino Lakes, MN, Terry (Sharon) Lundquist of Forest Lake, MN, Crystal (Jack) Mely of Big Lake, MN, Tyler Lundquist of Hugo, MN, and Colleen (Gary) Orde of Forest Lake, MN as well as many nieces and nephews she loved very much too.

A Celebration of Life service will be held from 12 to 4p.m. on July 23, 2022. With a luncheon all to be held at Cheryl and Marlin’s home in Emerald, WI. All are welcome to attend and casual dress is expected as Cheryl would want everyone to come to enjoy some music and the company of one another.

