Gertrude M. Berg, age 93, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022 at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer. She was born May 2, 1929 in Sand Creek to Garfield and Mabel (Rude) Ness. She married Alden D. Berg on February 23, 1952 in Sand Creek. Gertrude worked at Lutheran Brotherhood and was an amazing homemaker and mother. She was an active member of New Hope Lutheran Church, New Hope Ladies Aide and Circles, New Hope Comforter Quilting, as well as singing in the church choir. She was also a member of Homemakers and 4-H. She enjoyed sewing, tatting, knitting and made over 800 baby caps.

She is survived by her husband: Alden of Sand Creek; children: Jeffrey Berg of Sand Creek, Timothy (Jean Giebenhain) Berg of St. Paul and Rebecca Schnacky of Bloomington MN; sister: Mae Sparby of Bloomer; 3 grandchildren: Julie (Chris) Super, Renu (Peter) Rasmussen, Susha (Jared) Goettsch, 1 great-grandchild: Tobias Boriboune-Berg; 3 step-great-grandchildren: Nadine, Max and Trinity Super; numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Garfield and Mabel Ness; twin brother: John Ness.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM at New Hope Lutheran Church in Sand Creek with a visitation one hour before the service at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be expressed at olsonfunerealhomebloomer.com

Gertrude’s family would like to thank the staff at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer and Mayo Hospice for their amazing care.