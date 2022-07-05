Off the Editor’s Desk 7/6/2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The truth will make you free!

Jesus then said to the Jews who had believed in him.” If you continue in my word, you are truly my disciples, and you will know the truth, and the truth will make you free.” John 8: v 31 and 32.

How many lies can we take? The Biden administration is running full steam ahead to stop us from enjoying Freedom of Speech, which is one our freedoms guaranteed by the First amendment of the Constitution.

We all have heard about the government harassing parents for attending school board meetings and challenging the boards to address their concerns about what their children are being taught.

Ever since Biden took office in January of 2021 stories have come to light about officials in the Trump Administration being arrested, jailed, and then not charged or face some trumped up charge.

The story about Peter Navarro, a former advisor to President Trump, who is charged with failure to appear before the House committee investigating the January 6th storming of the Capitol. The Wicked Witch of the west called it an “Insurrection.” Navarro claims he had executive privilege, and he has brought a lawsuit against the January 6th Committee.

Instead of just serving him the warrant and set a day for his hearing. The justice department followed him until he was in the front of the airport in Washington D.C. and placed leg irons on him and dragged him to jail as a large crowd looked on.

FBI raided President Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Giuliani and an associate, Les Pamas offices. Those government officials confiscated records that fall under the attorney, client privilege. There are many other examples of arrests being made because those people are a political threat to the Democrats.

Now, here is what scares me, and that is a number of journalists have been arrested for what they have written that was negative to the Biden Administration.

One journalist that goes by the name of Rick Von was dragged to jail because he made fun of Hillary Clinton. So if that is the case, my new address might be the County Jail in Hudson. I do not have the funds to pay for a lawyer in a thousand dollar suit.

I do not have any answer to how we can protect ourselves from those that are supposed to protect us.

The only thing that I could suggest is that we take the advise from the second paragraph of the Declaration of Independence that states.

“All men are created equal, and they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these Rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just Powers from the Consent of the Governed, that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these Ends, it is the right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its Foundation on Such Principles, and organizing its Power in such Form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

The only way to get to the truth of what is going on in Washington is to form a Life, Liberty and Happiness movement. March on Washington and make all present elected and appointed officials of the federal government resign. Except for the court judges and they would become the Executive Branch as we hold new elections. Anyone that has been elected or appointed to a federal position in the last 30 years would not be allowed to run for a federal office. But we must be sure that these new people are servants and not rulers.

How much of a chance do you think that we have that we can get that movement going?

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton