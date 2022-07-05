John “Jack” Nielsen

Jack Nielsen, aged 101 years and 2 months, passed away at Mayo Clinic Health System – Red Cedar in Menomonie, Wisconsin on June 28, 2022.

John “Jack” Henry Nielsen was born on April 14, 1921 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Evelyn Dorothy (Olson) and Charles Edward DeGrace. He grew up in rural Knapp, Wisconsin where he moved with his mother and sister MaryJane when he was about six. His mother married Gustav Marinus Nielsen in 1927 and they raised a family of four children (Jack as the eldest son, MaryJane, Margaret and Clifford). He attended school at Knapp and ultimately graduated from Menomonie High School in 1939.

Jack was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Army from 1943 to 1946. He was often described as a hard-working man, a mechanic, a truck driver, and a farmer. Despite all the times that he told his children otherwise, we just know that he never really played for the White Sox. He loved to travel perhaps beginning with a trip he remembered fondly where he hitchhiked to Washington State in the early 1940s with a friend from Knapp. He enjoyed nice cars, very proud of his first car which was a 1937 Graham Supercharged Coupe. He once described Christmas as his favorite Holiday, and specified it was about family and well, the food.

Jack married Evelyn Violet Johnson on July 15, 1953 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Together they raised eight children: Lynda (Doug) Kozak, Sarah (Jack) Clark, David, Douglas (Jan), Donald (Karen), Bonnie (Tom) Wehler, Steven (Betty), and Karen (Joe) Traynor. The family lived on a farm just West of Knapp. Having his family together in large groups or small, spending time talking, laughing, and telling stories (see White Sox comment) brought him joy. He loved to deer hunt, to read, and spent time fishing with his children and grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor and was proud of his family.

Jack is survived by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren plus many nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by brothers-in law Don Mills and Joe Leverty, and sisters-in-law Betty Nielsen and Margaret Holzhueter. He leaves behind a very special friend and partner, Mildred Close.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn, parents, brother and sisters.

The family held a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Forest Hill Cemetery, Township of Stanton, Dunn County, WI. with Pastor Paul Foulke officiating. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com