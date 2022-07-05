James Gordon Rasmussen, age 73, of Boyceville, WI, passed away in an accident on June 26, 2022 doing what he loves, taking care of his land. James was born in Brookings, SD to parents George and Virginia Rasmussen. After graduating from high school he was drafted into the United States Army where he proudly served for 2 years. In 1968 he married the love of his life Sonia Gay Miller – it was the love of a lifetime. He went on to work construction building many houses, a family, and later took a position at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater as a carpentry instructor where he worked for over 29 years in the educational program.

James was most commonly known as “Rass”, but could also be heard being called, “The Bull” on an occasion or two. He loved being outdoors, woodworking, hunting and he loved his horses and dogs. Horseback riding was a great passion of his that he enjoyed doing with his wife. A favorite place to ride was in Arizona where they would spend the winter and made many friends.

Family was everything to Grandpa Rass. He loved attending every event his grandkids had and could always be found helping his sons. He was Dad, Grandpa Rass and Uncle Jim to a lot of kids who love him dearly to this day.

He will remain in the hearts of his wife Gay; sons Brock (Janell) Rasmussen and Jerad (Nikki Wenisch) Rasmussen; grandchildren Raelyn, Rhett, and Camille; siblings William (Nancy) Rasmussen and Donna (Randy) Risch; sisters in laws Sharon, Sheila, and Barbie; as well as many close nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Marilyn (Dale) Thompson, and sister in law Beth.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, WI, at 3 p.m. with a visitation prior from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.