David L. Brathal, 80, of Hudson, Wisconsin, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 20, at Saint Therese home in Shoreview, Minnesota, after a lengthy battle with CHF.

Born in Baldwin, Wisconsin, to Lemoine and Adelaide (Berends) Brathal, David was committed to helping others and a fun-loving guy. David was fiercely passionate about the outdoors from the start and dedicated his life to his family by working hard.

After graduating from Glenwood City High School, Class of 1959, David started working for 3M, became a Facilities Engineer for 36 years, and retired in 1997. On June 30, 1962, David married the love of his life, Susan Swanson. Their union would be blessed with two beautiful children, Jeff and Wendy. David put family first, always, and was a dedicated father. David was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of his family.

David was also a passionate musician and outdoor enthusiast. He played guitar in a country band for ten years and recorded two songs. He adored fly fishing and was entertained by restoring Farmall tractors and muscle cars. He loved his dog, Callie.

David is survived by his wife of 59 years, Susan Brathal; Children, Jeff (Vicki) Brathal, Wendy Bruns, Grandchildren Kelsey (Nick) Hayes, Jake (Tiffany) Brathal, Tiffany Houman, Great-grand Children, Harper, Beckham; Brothers, Daniel (Jacque) Brathal, Roger (Cheryl) Brathal, Sister-in-law Carol (Marlin) Krear, Mona Swanson. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation for David L Brathal will be held on July 11, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., with a memorial service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Dawn Jeffers Ramstad officiating at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S 11th Street, Hudson, WI 715-386-3725, www.oconnellfunealhomes.com