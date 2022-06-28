Glenhaven Happenings 6-29-22

June 18-24, 2022

It’s strange how you can feel so many different emotions in the space of a second. As I prepared to write this, I was elated about the great times we had this week. But, then I remembered we lost two, dear friends. Suddenly, I felt guilt and sadness. However, our friends’ legacies live on in our memories. We rejoice in the knowledge that our friends led good lives and were loved. There is happiness again and gratitude that we were part of their journey. All this, within the space of a second.

Monday was all about Dad! Exercise with the beach ball and Elvis, coffee time and dice started the day. In the afternoon, I hosted a Dad’s Day Happy Hour. We had a good turnout from Havenwood and Glenhaven. The conversations that were happening around the table made the day. Then, I started telling “Dad Jokes”…yeah, a collective groan, shaking of heads and rolling of eyes had me laughing. David would smile his secret smile and shake his head; Norman would stare at me in utter amazement (or horror? Haha); Willard was the only one who laughed with me.

During the morning on Tuesday, we played “Name That Tune!” Beverlye won the most quarters, with Willard and Clancy a close second. We had a great group of people for exercise and coffee time. That energy flowed into the game. Everyone was singing and a few residents were shimmying their shoulders to the beat. Chuck still believed I was singing all the songs. For our afternoon Travel Series, we travelled to the marvelous Grand Canyon. Clancy had been there, others have always wanted to go. Exquisite filmography.

Wednesday, Rose hosted BINGO! The residents were familiar with her and appreciated her time to play with them. Even though I filled in for the kitchen, BINGO! must go on. Volunteers are enjoyable!

Thursday began with Breakfast Trivia. Farm Implements and Chores was the hot topic. Household D pushed ahead in the ranking for the month, thanks to Beverlye and Norman. For exercise, we had a balloon fight, sort of. I had an enormous bag filled with balloons and decided it was time to use them or toss them. I dumped the entire bag (about 20 balloons) on the floor and had the residents kick and swat them around the group. There was something about playing with those balloons that made everyone who participated feel young and silly. During coffee time, I shared pictures of my little cat, who turned 16 years old and whom I dressed up as a princess, in her Ferrari cat bed. They all thought that was the funniest thing! But, it was Gladys that got the biggest kick out of it. The entire day, every time she saw me she would say, “There is the crazy cat lady. Her cat turned 16 and she got a car.” My heart…!

Thursday afternoon, we played basketball. Fitting, since that was the first day of the NBA draft. We had some serious talent on display and mad skills! Where were the talent scouts? Clancy shot three pointers like a pro. “Show him the money!”

Finally Friday, and it began with delicious donuts. Now, I am usually a very upbeat person. However, I was especially cheerful Friday morning because I wanted to surprise the residents with a treat. Cherrie was the only one who wasn’t too impressed with my disposition that early in the morning. Coffee and a donut soothed the irritation, but she had to finish it first before I could be happy around her. (all in good fun though.) We ended the day with popcorn and The Fugitive.

I think our friends, who have passed, would have enjoyed the music, the laughs and the time spent together this week. Sad, because they are gone; happy, knowing they are in the Lord’s hands; cherishing, memories made.

Have a fantastic week! Next time, it’s all about Independence Day! (hmmmm, I think I know what movie we can watch!)

Sandy Wilsnach,

Activity Director