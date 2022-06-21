Hannah-Lee Mae Wheeler Koivisto’s journey on earth ended at the age of 30. She was greeted by her heavenly family members and started to dance on the clouds in heaven on Thursday, June 9th, 2022.

Hannah was born to Bob and Kim (Hays) Wheeler on October 12th, 1991. When Bob and Kim’s journey split, Hannah was blessed with 2 families. On her father’s side, Bob met and married Cathy and along came her siblings Michael and Holly. On her mother’s side, Kim united with Gordy and along came her siblings Leah and Alex.

Hannah (Bootz) (Leemer)spent much of her young life growing up in Glenwood City, WI where she graduated High School in 2010. Hannah was a free spirit who touched many lives along her journey. She loved music, dance class, swimming, camping, bonfires and most of all, spending time with her friends.

Hannah’s journey led her to meet and later marry Robert Koivisto for a brief time. Their journey together ended and Hannah later met and fell in love with Samantha Bacher. They intended to spend the rest of their life together. They enjoyed hiking and spending time together with their two cats. Hannah-Lee (Bootz) loved Chuck Norris jokes.

Hannah is survived by her fiancée, Samantha Bacher; father, Bob (Judy Hybben) Wheeler; mother, Kim (Gordy Kramer) Hays; step-mother, Cathy (Dennis Hoff) Wheeler; grandmothers, Margaret Wheeler and Jayne Peterson; grandfather, Gordon Peterson; siblings, Michael, Holly, Leah and Alex; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins & other loving friends and relatives. Hannah was loved and will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday July 9th, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church 2980 210th Avenue Emerald, WI in Forest Township from 11:00 -1:00. A small service will begin at 11:00 and will be followed by a light lunch in the church basement.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family. They can be sent to 434 Pine Street, Glenwood City WI, 54013.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.