Donna Judy (Stoll) Gundlach, 73, passed away at the American Lutheran Home in Menomonie, Wisconsin on June 7, 2022.

Donna was born on February 24, 1949, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, daughter to Jon and Lottie Stoll. Donna graduated from Cornell High School in 1967. She attended Rice Lake Technical College and received her associates degree in key punch and worked at NSP as a key punch operator. She also worked at the Colfax nursing home. On July 18, 1971, Donna married the love of her life, Eugene Gundlach; they have been married for 50 years. Donna and Eugene welcomed two daughters, Faith and Hope.

Donna was a homemaker, she enjoyed gardening, canning, going on Sunday afternoon drives with the family, going on mini vacations, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Donna is survived by her husband, Eugene; her children, Faith Gundlach, and Hope (Loris) Gundlach; her three grandchildren, Ty (Maria) Gundlach, Charity (TJ) Romer and Anna Gundlach; and her two great grandchildren, Lamanzo and Zebulon Gundlach; her brother, Doug (Gayla) Stoll; sister, Debra (Tom) Deiman; nephews and nieces.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her infant sister, Darla and a child of infancy.

Family would like to thank the staff at the American Lutheran Home for taking good care of Donna Gundlach.

